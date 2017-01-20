Minister of Justice announces Judicial Advisory Committee appointments

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Department of Justice Canada

To continue to improve upon Canada's tradition of judicial excellence, the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, introduced an open and transparent process to appoint justices of the highest calibre who are representative of the diversity of our great country.

Today, Minister Wilson-Raybould announces the appointments to the Judicial Advisory Committees (JACs) for the following jurisdictions:

Women make up a strong majority of the new JACs and minority groups have unprecedented representation.

These are the first JACs to be reconstituted in accordance with the new process, announced by the Minister in October 2016. Changes included:

JACs are independent bodies mandated to provide non-binding, merit-based recommendations to the Minister of Justice on federal judicial appointments. All individuals seeking appointment to the bench must apply under the new judicial appointment process. The JACs will immediately begin reviewing judicial applications. They will then create a shortlist of candidates from which the Minister can select.

Appointments to JACs in other jurisdictions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Quote

"The diversity on the Judicial Advisory Committees is unprecedented and better reflects the make-up of this great country. These Committees have a heavy responsibility to ensure that only the most meritorious candidates are recommended for appointment to the bench. By fulfilling their mandate, they are meeting not only the expectations of Canadians but also the needs of our justice system."

"Today's announcement is an important step towards ensuring that our judiciary reflects Canada's diversity."

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Quick Facts

This process is separate from the Supreme Court of Canada judicial appointments process announced on August 2, 2016. Nominees to the Supreme Court of Canada are selected by the Prime Minister from a recommended list, provided by the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments.

Related Products

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Associated Links

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stay Connected

- Follow the Department of Justice Canada on , and .

- Follow Minister Wilson-Raybould on Twitter: .

- Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit

Contacts:



For more information, media may contact:

Valerie Gervais

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Justice

613-992-4621



Media Relations

Department of Justice

613-957-4207





More information:

http://www.justice.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Justice Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/20/2017 - 00:26

Language: English

News-ID 518826

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Justice Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease