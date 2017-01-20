eShippers Announces Change of Directors

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- eShippers Management Ltd. ("eShippers" or the "Company") (NEX: EPX.H) announces that Mr. Michael Curtis has resigned as a director of the Company to focus on his other business interests. The board of directors expects to appoint a new director in the near future to fill the vacancy. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Curtis for his years of service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

The board of directors of eShippers is now comprised of Leo Berezan, Edward Leung, Gerald Shields, and Virginia Olnick.

Neither the NEX nor the Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

eShippers Management Ltd.

Leo Berezan

President

(604) 882-5995

PressRelease by

eShippers Management Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/20/2017 - 00:27

Language: English

News-ID 518827

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: eShippers Management Ltd.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease