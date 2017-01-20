Best Golf Range Finder Guide GPS Laser Buyer Checklist Report Launched

A new report has been released by Best Golf Rangefinder Review. This report compares GPS and laser golf rangefinders to help potential customers choose the right model for their game

(firmenpresse) - Golf Range Finder Review has launched a report comparing golf GPS with golf laser rangefinders. Golf Range Finder Review is a website that offers information on golf range finders and advice on what to look for when purchasing one.



The website explains that anyone who has watched golf on the television would probably have noticed the players using what looks like binoculars. This device is a golf rangefinder and they help golf players determine distances between them and various fixed objects around a golf course and can be either GPS or laser based.



The report compares GPS with laser versions of rangefinders. The report states that its purpose is to help people who are undecided about which type to go for to make a decision. The points of contention when choosing a device is distance, accuracy, flexibility, functionality, portability, battery life and cost. Each type has its own advantages such as the laser type having a longer battery life and the the GPS type being more cost effective.



The site details the advantages to using a rangefinder during play. Firstly the rangefinder can speed up the game by improving player accuracy and helping them avoid hazards such as water or the rough. It also helps players to play more professionally by gauging distances and avoiding stationary objects.



When purchasing a rangefinder the site gives a list of factors to consider when choosing one. These include distance range, weight and size, battery life and personal budget. Another factor a player should ask themselves is is it USGA approved? This is important as many golf tours only allow players to carry approved range finders.



The site gives a list of the six best rangefinders available and they have been chosen to suit all budgets. These are the VPRO500 Rangefinder, Bushnell Tour X Rangefinder, Bushnell Tour V4 Jolt, Nikon CoolShot 40 Golf Rangefinder, Leupold Gx-3i Series Digital Golf Rangefinder and the Bushnell Tour Z6 Rangefinder.





