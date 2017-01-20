       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Various


Best Golf Range Finder Guide GPS Laser Buyer Checklist Report Launched

A new report has been released by Best Golf Rangefinder Review. This report compares GPS and laser golf rangefinders to help potential customers choose the right model for their game

ID: 518834
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Golf Range Finder Review has launched a report comparing golf GPS with golf laser rangefinders. Golf Range Finder Review is a website that offers information on golf range finders and advice on what to look for when purchasing one.

For more information please visit the website here: http://bestgolfrangefinderreview.net.

The website explains that anyone who has watched golf on the television would probably have noticed the players using what looks like binoculars. This device is a golf rangefinder and they help golf players determine distances between them and various fixed objects around a golf course and can be either GPS or laser based.

The report compares GPS with laser versions of rangefinders. The report states that its purpose is to help people who are undecided about which type to go for to make a decision. The points of contention when choosing a device is distance, accuracy, flexibility, functionality, portability, battery life and cost. Each type has its own advantages such as the laser type having a longer battery life and the the GPS type being more cost effective.

The site details the advantages to using a rangefinder during play. Firstly the rangefinder can speed up the game by improving player accuracy and helping them avoid hazards such as water or the rough. It also helps players to play more professionally by gauging distances and avoiding stationary objects.

When purchasing a rangefinder the site gives a list of factors to consider when choosing one. These include distance range, weight and size, battery life and personal budget. Another factor a player should ask themselves is is it USGA approved? This is important as many golf tours only allow players to carry approved range finders.

The site gives a list of the six best rangefinders available and they have been chosen to suit all budgets. These are the VPRO500 Rangefinder, Bushnell Tour X Rangefinder, Bushnell Tour V4 Jolt, Nikon CoolShot 40 Golf Rangefinder, Leupold Gx-3i Series Digital Golf Rangefinder and the Bushnell Tour Z6 Rangefinder.



Those wishing to find out more about rangefinders and the different models available can visit the website by clicking on the link provided above.



More information:
http://bestgolfrangefinderreview.net/



Keywords (optional):

report, golf, customers, potential, game, choose, right, model, help, their,



Company information / Profile:

Best Golf Rangefinder Review
http://bestgolfrangefinderreview.net/

PressRelease by

Requests:

Best Golf Rangefinder Review
http://bestgolfrangefinderreview.net/

55 Bethel Ct
Cleveland
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/20/2017 - 05:01
Language: English
News-ID 518834
Character count: 2468
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Best Golf Rangefinder Review
Ansprechpartner: Roy Garcia Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Cleveland

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 19/01/2017

Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Various




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.621
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 40
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 198


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z