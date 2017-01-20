Millennial Marketing Expert, Mike Jackson, Keynote Speaker at Auto Dealer Expo

Mike Jackson to be a keynote speaker at the Marketplace Master Convention and Expo - Dealership Series on September 7th, 8th and 9th at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas. Mike is celebrated auto industry speaker and has been published in numerous auto industry publications.

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



January, 19, 2017



Blackfoot, ID, United States



http://press.marketplacemaster.com/



Auto Search Technologies, Inc. Former CEO and co-founder Mike Jackson, will take center stage as a keynote speaker for the Marketplace Master Convention and Expo - Dealership Series. The Expo will be held on Sept 7, 8 and 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas. The Dealership Series provides education for auto dealers on subjects ranging from local audience development, SEO, and social marketing to video creation, advertising and brand promotion.



Jackson has 10 years of marketing experience in the auto industry, and 1,800 dealership clients across the nation. He has appeared 15 times as a keynote speaker and trainer at various auto dealer events. Jacksons presentation is entitled Understanding the New Millennial Buyer.



Jackson has been published 30 times in major industry publications and works closely with the NIADA and other industry organizations. He also authored part one of a 12-part series in Dealer Strength, a digital E-Zine published by MarketPlace Master. This article advises auto dealers on how to market to Millennials on Facebook.



Mike Jackson will be a keynote speaker at the Marketplace Master Convention and Expo - Dealership Series on September 7, 8 and 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas. Mike is celebrated auto industry speaker and has been published in numerous auto industry publications.



About [Auto Search Technologies, Inc](http://autosearchtech.com). Providing Performance Automotive SEO since 2007. Providing the best in online automotive software and companion services. AST is the leading SEO service provider for the automotive industry. When it comes to website ranking or visibility, no matter the business size, they are the right result driven SEO software.



About [MarketPlace Master - Dealership Series](http://press.marketplacemaster.com): focuses on providing the necessary education to auto-dealers on subjects like website industry theory and innovative technology that, once applied, will propel businesses to experience maximum conversions.





More information:

http://pressmarketplacemaster.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

http://pressmarketplacemaster.com

PressRelease by

Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

Requests:

Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

http://pressmarketplacemaster.com



PO Box 1112

Blackfoot

United States

Date: 01/20/2017 - 06:00

Language: English

News-ID 518837

Character count: 2498

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

Ansprechpartner: Dan Seaman

Stadt: Blackfoot



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19/01/2017



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease