Rasdale Stamps Next Auction To Be Held February 18th and 19th

The Chicago-area stamp company will hold its first auction of 2017 next month

(firmenpresse) - Rasdale Stamp Company will hold its first auction of 2017 on Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February 19th, according to information posted to the stamp companys website.



Pre-auction bidding for the late-February auction will begin several weeks before the auction itself, ending on the Friday before the auction itself. Also in the weeks preceding the auction, Rasdale Stamp Company, as they do for each of their auctions, will begin to provide information on their website describing the contents of the auction lots. This information will be accessible via the Current Auction button in the header of their website, http://www.rasdalestamps.com/auction.asp



The information that will be available to prospective bidders and others interested in stamp collecting will include the specific number of lots that will be available during each session of the auction. There will also be a breakdown of the broad categories into which these lots fall, categories such as United States Postage, United States and Worldwide Collections and Coins and Currency, among other possible categories. Any noteworthy information related to the estates from which the auction material may be derived will also be posted to Rasdales website in advance of the February auction.



Certain advanced notices of the posting of the February auction can be obtained by contacting the stamp company via email. Rasdale Stamp Company will also provide prospective bidders with the opportunity to participate in their upcoming auctions via their live online bidding system known as Rasdale Live Auctions. This system allows bidders from all over the world to participate remotely in their live, public auctions if they are unable to attend in person. Further details can be found at https://www.rasdalestamps.com/live-auction.asp . Information related to the bidding intervals for the February auction and the contact information for the auction agent will be posted to the website in the weeks leading up to the event.





Rasdale Stamp Company has been a family owned and operated host of stamp and collectable sales in the Chicago area since 1932. The Rasdale family maintains membership and leadership roles in each of the premier stamp-collecting assocations, societies and clubs. Currently, a representative from Rasdale serves as the Director of the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association and as Secretary of the American Stamp Dealers Association. Individual contact information for the employees of Rasdale Stamp Company, as well as information about the procedures by which individuals may sell their collections through Rasdale, is available on their website.



