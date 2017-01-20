New Episode Eliminating Bad Habits Permanently - How to Change Bad Behaviors

The information in this episode of Awareness Addicts shows listeners how to embrace change and eliminate bad habits or behaviors permanently. And ... with intention. The benefits of embracing change apply not only to personal situations but also business situations.

(firmenpresse) - The latest episode of Awareness Addicts reminds listeners that change is inevitable. But people can exercise control over it much of the time ... if they are willing to ignite change intentionally.



The host, Dr. Gala Gorman, uses an old Chinese proverb to demonstrate this. It says, "In times of great winds, some build bunkers, others build windmills." She believes humanity is living in these times of great winds and that it is preferable to build windmills. The winds of change are blowing and challenging each and every aspect of life.



The information in this episode shows listeners how to embrace change and eliminate bad habits or behaviors permanently. And ... with intention.



She says, Its going to require that we accept a bit of discomfort in the short term. We can make the process easier. It's clear that even ill-conceived habits create happy chemicals in the brain.



She believes this is profound insight, whether someone is dealing with a business or their personal life its just the business of life. One of her personal quotes is, Its the business of your life and youre the CEO.



To demonstrate this, she refers to a study conducted by Global LAMP Index (from Greenbiz.com) that compares the financial performance of organizations that embrace this sort of living systems principle approach. What they found was that these businesses are regenerative.



Joseph Bragdon from the Global LAMP Index says, As an investment manager himself, he discovered that the more companies model themselves on living systems and the deeper they go into aligning themselves with life, the more creative and profitable they become.



Dr. Gala points out that the benefits of embracing change apply not only to personal situations but also business situations. She has a business background and works to combine the two. In her words, Its important to me that we bring these principles into all areas of our lives.



In the episode, listeners will:





- Become aware of damaging behaviors the affect happiness



- Learn how to increase happiness by eliminating bad habits



- Develop awareness of actions to take to improve long-term happiness



This show was created to provide Sage Advice for taking inspired action. Awareness is the key. With this key, its easier to navigate in the human world with all of its detours. As awareness is developed, along with it comes an intimate understanding of self. And, that enhanced sense of awareness introduces some new information into the mix. With that new knowledge or outside the box experience, there is a spark that adds to life.



The Awareness Addicts Shows main focus is on helping listeners becoming alive, alert, awake and aware of lifes possibilities. The shows host, Dr. Gala Gorman, is an entrepreneurconsultant, mediator, broker, publisher and, formerly, accounting firm partner. This experience helped shape the creation of the show. As a change facilitator, she ignites transformation in businesses, families, students, clients and, especially, within herself.



When asked about why she created the show, Gorman said: Developing awareness is whats worked for me. In fact, Im a bit of an Awareness Addict. And, Im hoping listeners will become addicted too.



Gorman has hopes that the show will save listeners from wasting time feeling confused and stuck. As fellow Awareness Addicts, she believes theyll be alive, alert, awake and aware of lifes possibilities. As listeners practice what she talks about on the show to develop awareness, theyll build muscles around their awareness skills. The idea is to close the gap so they can switch into awareness much more quickly applying awareness and understanding before getting into something they regret.



Those interested in learning more about the show can visit: [https://AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes](http://www.AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes)





