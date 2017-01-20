Watkins Architect Provides Extensive Portfolio Of Auto Dealership Design And Information

(firmenpresse) - Watkins Architect, an architectural firm with experience providing design services for a diverse set of clients and industries, has gathered examples of their design work for car showrooms and auto dealerships into a portfolio available on their website. Watkins Architect, based in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, also maintains a portfolio of their design work specific to over a dozen other industries and categories including businesses, schools, restaurants and religious buildings.



Watkins Architects car showroom and automotive dealership design portfolio begins by noting that the architectural firm has in the past provided these services to clients throughout Pennsylvania and in other locations throughout the United States. The introduction to their portfolio of work also acknowledges Watkins flexibility, listing their experience in providing design services for dealers of RVs, SUVs, boats and trucks as well as car dealerships. The variety of services provided to these dealerships, according to the information in the portfolio, includes design, renovation, additions and façade upgrades.



Watkins Architects car showroom and auto dealership portfolio also includes a listing of the specific ways the architecture firm has been able to implement their design services for their auto-sector clients. The firm has experience in the design and renovation of the many particular areas of an automotive dealership. The showroom, service garage area, vehicle wash area, commercial truck service bay, body shop, sales offices, parts warehouses and service & parts counters are all listed to have been designed, renovated, added or upgraded by Watkins Architect.



The portfolio goes on to provide more than a dozen specific examples of Watkins auto dealership design services. Each example includes a series of pictures of the finished product, as well as details related to the specific rooms and size of the dealership the firm worked with. Further information can be found at http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/portfolio_automotive.asp





Piazza Honda of Pottstown in Limerick, Montgomery County, PA and Steve Moyer Subaru in Leesport, Berks County, PA are the first two case studies included in the portfolio. For Piazza Honda, Watkins describes their design of the dealers new 31,600 square foot dealership. For Steve Moyer Subaru, Watkins notes that they provided initial design services for their two-story dealership and then, 12 years later, also designed a 6,000 square foot expansion, as well as a façade upgrade and renovation, to bring the client up to date with the new Subaru design standards.



Watkins Architect was founded in 1995 and merged with Synergetics Architects of Reading, Pennsylvania in 2012. The company prides itself on the wide range and depth of their experience providing design services across many industries. Watkins has won multiple design awards, maintains all relevant certifications and is a provider of LEED certified sustainable design services, as well.



