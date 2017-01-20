Local Los Angeles Shooting Range Offers Amazing Deals in their On-Site Pro Shop

LAX Firing Range is an indoor Los Angeles shooting range. In their 22 years of business, this firing range has established themselves as the on-stop shop for all things shooting practice, training courses and firearms accessories.

(firmenpresse) - LAX Firing Range is a Los Angeles shooting range that has proudly been serving their community for over two decades. In that time, they have emerged as a leader in quality products, excellent customer service and a top-rated shooting range. The team at this Los Angeles shooting range wants everyone to invest in their safety, which can be done by enrolling in one of their several training courses. Each course focuses on a different area relating to guns, gun safety and self-defense.



The shooting range at LAX Firing Range is indoor, which means shooters can practice all year round without having to worry about dropping temperatures and rainy weather. This Los Angeles shooting range has its own on-site Pro Shop that is fully-stocked with ammunition, tactical gear, firearms accessories, rifle parts and much more; it is truly the one-stop shop for gun enthusiast who need to stock up and practice at the range all in one convenient location.



In addition to their Pro Shop, the Los Angeles shooting range attends local gun shows with their sister company, LAX Ammunition. This is a great way for shooters to purchase ammunition at unheard of low prices. Gun enthusiasts can stay in-tune with the latest in gun rights news by following the ranges BlogSpot. They cover everything from products reviews, to new laws to fun facts and helpful tips. This Los Angeles shooting range serves their customers at every turn.



About LAX Firing Range



LAX Firing Range is a local, indoor, Los Angeles shooting range. They have been in business for over 22 years, providing high-quality products and top-rated customer service. The shooting range has an on-site Pro Shop where gun enthusiasts can shop ammunition, firearms accessories and tactical gear. For more information about LAX Firing Range, head to their website: http://www.laxrange.com/ or stop by at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301. Phone: (310) 568-1515.



Media Contact:

Dave Sanders



Company Name: LAX Range & LAX Ammo

Phone Number: (310) 568-1515

Address: Inglewood, CA

Email: service(at)laxrange.com





More information:

http://www.laxrange.com/



PressRelease by

LAX Range & LAX Ammo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/20/2017 - 07:46

Language: English

News-ID 518844

Character count: 2406

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LAX Range & LAX Ammo



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease