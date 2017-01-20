Rising demand Of Massage Therapy to Drive the Global Massage Chair Market during 2016-2021

The global massage chair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2016-2020. Luxury massage chair market, one of the segments in the luxury furniture market, has been growing steadily over the years. It has high penetration in developed economies in North America and Europe.

Massage Chair Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 20, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to its report offerings, entitled as Global Massage Chair Market Outlook 2016-2021. This study provides comprehensive information about the market that covers all the aspects of the industry. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Massage Chair during the review period of 2011-2015 and also provides extensive five-year market forecasts 2016-2021 by region/country and subsectors. Key regions covered in the report includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Massage chair market, one of the sections in the furniture market, has been growing relentlessly throughout the years. In the first section, the report starts with a brief overview of the global massage chair market and then moves on to evaluate the key trends of the market. Nowadays, massage chairs are becoming a beneficial addition to commonplace living, providing both physical and psychological effects helping to reduce and relieve symptoms of back pain & neck pain in the privacy of home. Also, massage chairs are fast becoming a replacement for human massage therapists for their convenience and portability.



Further, the report presents the detailed market segmentation of the global market. Geographically, it has a high penetration in the developed economies of North America and Europe. There has been expanding demand from nations like South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia because of its expanded moderateness. It has been further segmented on the basis of types of products and end-users. Some of the major types of massaging chairs include:



Heated massage chairs

Full body massage chairs

Reclining massage chairs

Zero gravity

Ottoman Massage chairs



Massage chair is a feasible solution for people who want or need regular massage therapy as it uses electronic vibrators and motors for massaging. It has been also studied that expansion in working population is one of the real drivers pushing the development of the market.





Moreover, with an executive-level blueprint of the massage chair market, the report will also help clients to build strategies to grow their market processes. In this section, the report profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies along with recent developments and mentions manufacturing process and production cost in details. Major players in the global Massage Chair market are: OSIM (Singapore), Panasonic (Japan), Fujiyorki (Japan), Human Touch (USA), Cozzia (USA), Fujita (USA), Rongtai (China), LURACO Technologies (USA), Family Inada (Japan), Johnson Health Tech (Taiwan), LITEC (China), UE Furniture (China), Ogawa (China) and Zhejiang Haozhonghao (China).



At the end, the report lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply & demand for Massage Chair, and the opportunities & challenges faced by the industry participants.





