BinckBank reaches agreement on complaints Alex Vermogensbeheer

Amsterdam, 20 January 2017 - BinckBank N.V. together with the VEB and

Vermogensmonitor has reached agreement on the settlement of complaints regarding

the information provided by Alex Vermogensbeheer in the period from 8 September

2012 until 26 August 2014, among other things, the way in which Alex

Vermogensbeheer warned for the risks of the market conditions that occurred in

2014. The VEB and Vermogensmonitor will be given the opportunity to offer a

compensation to clients who have complained and who meet certain criteria.

Taking into consideration the provision of ? 5.25 million recorded in 2015, the

agreement contributes negatively to the result in the fourth quarter of 2016 for

an amount of ? 2.75 million.





