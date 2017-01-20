       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
BinckBank reaches agreement on complaints Alex Vermogensbeheer

Amsterdam, 20 January 2017 - BinckBank N.V. together with the VEB and
Vermogensmonitor has reached agreement on the settlement of complaints regarding
the information provided by Alex Vermogensbeheer in the period from 8 September
2012 until 26 August 2014, among other things, the way in which Alex
Vermogensbeheer warned for the risks of the market conditions that occurred in
2014. The VEB and Vermogensmonitor will be given the opportunity to offer a
compensation to clients who have complained and who meet certain criteria.
Taking into consideration the provision of ? 5.25 million recorded in 2015, the
agreement contributes negatively to the result in the fourth quarter of 2016 for
an amount of ? 2.75 million.


Source: BinckBank N.V. via GlobeNewswire






