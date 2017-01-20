Ossur hf.: FY/Q4 2016 Results - Conference call Wednesday 8 February

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Announcement from Össur hf. no: 4/2017





Conference call on Wednesday 8 February at 9:00 CET/ 8:00 GMT/ 3:00 EDT



After market closing on Tuesday 7 February, Össur will publish its financial

results for Q4 and the full year of 2016. On Wednesday 8 February, Össur will

host a conference call at 9:00 CET where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and

Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter and

the full year. The conference call will be conducted in English. A webcast can

be followed on the Ossur website: www.ossur.com/investors



To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone

numbers:

DK: + 45 3544 5580

UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374

SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74

US: + 1 855 753 2230

IS: + 354 800 7417







Presentation material will be available on the Company's

website www.ossur.com/investors, on the News System of NASDAQ

OMX: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news and on the Thomson Reuters

website http://www.thomsonreutersone.com









