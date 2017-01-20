Ossur hf.: FY/Q4 2016 Results - Conference call Wednesday 8 February

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Announcement from Össur hf. no: 4/2017
Conference call on Wednesday 8 February at 9:00 CET/ 8:00 GMT/ 3:00 EDT
After market closing on Tuesday 7 February, Össur will publish its financial
results for Q4 and the full year of 2016. On Wednesday 8 February, Össur will
host a conference call at 9:00 CET where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and
Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter and
the full year. The conference call will be conducted in English. A webcast can
be followed on the Ossur website: www.ossur.com/investors
To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone
numbers:
DK: + 45 3544 5580
UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374
SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74
US: + 1 855 753 2230
IS: + 354 800 7417
Presentation material will be available on the Company's
website www.ossur.com/investors, on the News System of NASDAQ
OMX: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news and on the Thomson Reuters
website http://www.thomsonreutersone.com
