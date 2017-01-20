       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Ossur hf.: FY/Q4 2016 Results - Conference call Wednesday 8 February

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Announcement from Össur hf. no: 4/2017


Conference call on Wednesday 8 February at 9:00 CET/ 8:00 GMT/ 3:00 EDT

After market closing on Tuesday 7 February, Össur will publish its financial
results for Q4 and the full year of 2016. On Wednesday 8 February, Össur will
host a conference call at 9:00 CET where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and
Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter and
the full year. The conference call will be conducted in English. A webcast can
be followed on the Ossur website: www.ossur.com/investors

To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone
numbers:
DK: + 45 3544 5580
UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374
SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74
US: + 1 855 753 2230
IS: + 354 800 7417



Presentation material will be available on the Company's
website www.ossur.com/investors, on the News System of NASDAQ
OMX: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news  and on the Thomson Reuters
website http://www.thomsonreutersone.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via GlobeNewswire






