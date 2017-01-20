Santhera to Report 2016 Preliminary Key Financial Figures and Provide Corporate Update on January 26, 2017

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG /

Santhera to Report 2016 Preliminary Key Financial Figures and Provide Corporate

Update on January 26, 2017

Liestal, Switzerland, January 20, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)

will announce its preliminary key financial figures for 2016 and provide a

corporate update on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 07:00 hrs CET. An investor

conference call with Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, will be held the same

day at 13:00 hrs CET.



Participants are invited to dial one of the following numbers about 10 minutes

before the conference call is due to start:

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 (0)203 059 58 62 (UK)

+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)



The 2016 Annual Report with full financial results will be published on March 7,

2017, at 07:00 hrs.





About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical

products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.

Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway,

Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication

for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in

the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National

Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing

Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and

omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet

medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website



www.santhera.com.



Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information, contact:

Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer Christoph Rentsch,

Chief Financial Officer

Phone +41 61 906 89 64 Phone

+41 61 906 89 65

thomas.meier(at)santhera.com

christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com



US investor contact US Public Relations

contact

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle,

Planet Communications

Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone

+1 917 837 5866

hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com

deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc



Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for

or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This

publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the

Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties

and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those

expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place

undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any

contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.



# # #



News Release Publication Schedule:

http://hugin.info/137261/R/2072487/778888.pdf







More information:

http://www.santhera.com



