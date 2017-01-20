CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016

Compagnie Financière Tradition /

CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in

2016

Press Release



Press Release



Lausanne, 20 January 2017





Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies

Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016





Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported

consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies

from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted

revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with

IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%.



For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF

814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants

currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%.



For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1)) revenue was CHF

870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant

exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB)

was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for

retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%.











(1)) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")





About TRADITION





Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer

brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.

Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175

people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of

financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and



credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and

index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products,

and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the

SIX Swiss Exchange.



For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.







MEDIA CONTACTS





Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63

actionnaire(at)tradition.ch rohan.sant(at)voxia.ch







CFT - PR Q4 2016:

http://hugin.info/133362/R/2072489/778895.pdf







Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via GlobeNewswire















http://www.traditiongroup.com



Compagnie Financière Tradition

