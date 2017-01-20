(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Compagnie Financière Tradition /
CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in
2016
Press Release
Lausanne, 20 January 2017
Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies
Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016
Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported
consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies
from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted
revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with
IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%.
For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF
814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants
currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%.
For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1)) revenue was CHF
870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant
exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB)
was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for
retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%.
(1)) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
About TRADITION
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer
brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.
Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175
people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of
financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and
credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and
index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products,
and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the
SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication
+41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63
actionnaire(at)tradition.ch rohan.sant(at)voxia.ch
CFT - PR Q4 2016:
http://hugin.info/133362/R/2072489/778895.pdf
More information:
http://www.traditiongroup.com
