January 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.



Vaisala's Financial Statement Release 2016 to be published on February 8, 2017



Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2016 on

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at about 2:00 p.m (Finnish time). The release will

be available at www.vaisala.com. The presentation material will be published at

4:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.



Briefing and Telephone Conference

Briefing for analysts and media, combined with an international conference call,

will be arranged in Tapahtumatalo Bank, Unioninkatu 20, Helsinki, starting at

4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).



Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:



Finland: +358 9 8171 0495

UK: +44 20 3194 0552

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2702

US: +1 85 5716 1597



Audiocast

The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed

through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 4 p.m. A

recording will be published at the same address at about 6:00 p.m.





More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Mobile +358 40 580 3521

Vaisala Corporation



Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building

on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by

providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement

products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals

worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup







