(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
January 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
Vaisala's Financial Statement Release 2016 to be published on February 8, 2017
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2016 on
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at about 2:00 p.m (Finnish time). The release will
be available at www.vaisala.com. The presentation material will be published at
4:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.
Briefing and Telephone Conference
Briefing for analysts and media, combined with an international conference call,
will be arranged in Tapahtumatalo Bank, Unioninkatu 20, Helsinki, starting at
4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).
Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0495
UK: +44 20 3194 0552
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2702
US: +1 85 5716 1597
Audiocast
The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed
through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 4 p.m. A
recording will be published at the same address at about 6:00 p.m.
More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Mobile +358 40 580 3521
Vaisala Corporation
Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building
on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by
providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement
products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.
Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals
worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup
Vaisala's Financial Statement Release 2016 to be published:
http://hugin.info/3120/R/2072498/778902.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vaisala Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.vaisala.com
Date: 01/20/2017 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 518855
Character count: 2560
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Vaisala Oyj
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 63
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.629
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|40
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|242
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.