Booking.com Teams Up with Ingenico ePayments to Boost Global Payments Acceptance

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
Amsterdam, 20 January 2017
Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group,
today announced that it has signed an agreement to provide global payment
processing and conversion optimization services to Booking.com, the global
leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to
stay. With Ingenico's global footprint and large portfolio of international
cards and alternative payment products, Booking.com is able to increase the
conversion rate of visits into online payments made through its platform.
Booking.com will also have access to Ingenico's Elevate Business Intelligence
solution for payments, which enables the company to analyze payment performance
and look for ways to further optimize the payments process.
Originally founded as a reservation platform connecting consumers with available
hotel rooms, Booking.com increasingly offers the opportunity for reservations to
be paid during the reservation process by means of secure online payment. For
suppliers, this removes the need to process the payment at arrival or departure
and offers additional guarantees. For consumers, paying through Booking.com
means they can use a wide range of local alternative payment products in
addition to credit cards.
Accepting payments on behalf of suppliers is an increasingly important
capability for Booking.com as it looks to grow its value proposition, and the
company has been growing the share of reservations that are pre-paid through its
platform at an incredibly fast pace for the last few years. As the total flow
increases, it became increasingly important to Booking.com to find the kind of
payments partner that could provide the necessary processing capability while
boosting success rates.
"As we grow the percentage of bookings that are paid directly through our
platform, things like checkout optimization, platform stability and redundancy
become increasingly important. To that end, we decided to work with Ingenico
ePayments, who can deliver the kind of global footprint and rich portfolio of
payment solutions that we require." said Olivier Bisserier, chief financial
officer at Booking.com.
Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, executive vice president at Ingenico ePayments, has
stated: "Booking.com is one of the world's largest Online Travel Agencies, and
they are going through an exciting growth phase as consumers increasingly opt to
pay for rooms through the platform. We are proud to provide Booking.com with our
services, expertise and ongoing support."
Ingenico ePayments has a long-standing relationship with Booking.com's parent
company, Priceline.com, and already processes payments for various other brands
in the company's portfolio.
About Ingenico ePayments
Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group.
We connect merchants and consumers, enabling businesses everywhere to go further
beyond today's boundaries, creating the future of global commerce. As industry
leaders since 1994, our innovative spirit drives us forward across all channels.
We are the trusted partner of over 65,000 small and large merchants who rely on
us to make payments easy and secure for their customers. With advanced data
analytics, fraud management solutions and cross-border commerce expertise, we
help merchants optimize their business and grow into new markets around the
world. For more information, visit www.ingenico.com/epayments or follow us on
LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Booking.com
Booking.com is the world leader in booking hotel and other accommodations
online. It guarantees the best prices for any type of property - from small
independents to five-star luxury. Guests can access the Booking.com website
anytime, anywhere from their desktops, mobile phones and tablet devices, and
they don't pay booking fees - ever. The Booking.com website is available in 42
languages, offers over one million hotels and accommodations including more than
500,000 vacation rental properties and covers over 95,000 destinations in 224
countries and territories worldwide. It features over 100M reviews written by
guests after their stay, and attracts online visitors from both leisure and
business markets around the globe. With over 19 years of experience and a team
of over 13,000 dedicated employees in 184 offices worldwide, Booking.com
operates its own in-house customer service team, which is available 24/7 to
assist guests in their native languages and ensure an exceptional customer
experience.
Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com(TM), and is
part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN). Follow us onTwitter, Google+ and
Pinterest, like us on Facebook, or learn more at http://www.booking.com.
Contacts
Ingenico / Press
Jurriaan Trommels
Senior Manager, PR and Communications
Jurriaan.Trommels(at)ingenico.com
+31 23 569 9937
Booking:
http://hugin.info/143483/R/2072452/778865.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ingenico.com/en/
Date: 01/20/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 518856
Character count: 6139
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: INGENICO
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 61
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.629
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|40
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|235
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.