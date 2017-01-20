Booking.com Teams Up with Ingenico ePayments to Boost Global Payments Acceptance

Amsterdam, 20 January 2017







Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group,

today announced that it has signed an agreement to provide global payment

processing and conversion optimization services to Booking.com, the global

leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to

stay. With Ingenico's global footprint and large portfolio of international

cards and alternative payment products, Booking.com is able to increase the

conversion rate of visits into online payments made through its platform.

Booking.com will also have access to Ingenico's Elevate Business Intelligence

solution for payments, which enables the company to analyze payment performance

and look for ways to further optimize the payments process.





Originally founded as a reservation platform connecting consumers with available

hotel rooms, Booking.com increasingly offers the opportunity for reservations to

be paid during the reservation process by means of secure online payment. For

suppliers, this removes the need to process the payment at arrival or departure

and offers additional guarantees. For consumers, paying through Booking.com

means they can use a wide range of local alternative payment products in

addition to credit cards.



Accepting payments on behalf of suppliers is an increasingly important

capability for Booking.com as it looks to grow its value proposition, and the

company has been growing the share of reservations that are pre-paid through its

platform at an incredibly fast pace for the last few years. As the total flow

increases, it became increasingly important to Booking.com to find the kind of

payments partner that could provide the necessary processing capability while

boosting success rates.





"As we grow the percentage of bookings that are paid directly through our

platform, things like checkout optimization, platform stability and redundancy

become increasingly important. To that end, we decided to work with Ingenico

ePayments, who can deliver the kind of global footprint and rich portfolio of

payment solutions that we require." said Olivier Bisserier, chief financial

officer at Booking.com.



Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, executive vice president at Ingenico ePayments, has

stated: "Booking.com is one of the world's largest Online Travel Agencies, and

they are going through an exciting growth phase as consumers increasingly opt to

pay for rooms through the platform. We are proud to provide Booking.com with our

services, expertise and ongoing support."



Ingenico ePayments has a long-standing relationship with Booking.com's parent

company, Priceline.com, and already processes payments for various other brands

in the company's portfolio.











About Ingenico ePayments



Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group.

We connect merchants and consumers, enabling businesses everywhere to go further

beyond today's boundaries, creating the future of global commerce. As industry

leaders since 1994, our innovative spirit drives us forward across all channels.

We are the trusted partner of over 65,000 small and large merchants who rely on

us to make payments easy and secure for their customers. With advanced data

analytics, fraud management solutions and cross-border commerce expertise, we

help merchants optimize their business and grow into new markets around the

world. For more information, visit www.ingenico.com/epayments or follow us on

LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Booking.com



Booking.com is the world leader in booking hotel and other accommodations

online. It guarantees the best prices for any type of property - from small

independents to five-star luxury. Guests can access the Booking.com website

anytime, anywhere from their desktops, mobile phones and tablet devices, and

they don't pay booking fees - ever. The Booking.com website is available in 42

languages, offers over one million hotels and accommodations including more than

500,000 vacation rental properties and covers over 95,000 destinations in 224

countries and territories worldwide. It features over 100M reviews written by

guests after their stay, and attracts online visitors from both leisure and

business markets around the globe. With over 19 years of experience and a team

of over 13,000 dedicated employees in 184 offices worldwide, Booking.com

operates its own in-house customer service team, which is available 24/7 to

assist guests in their native languages and ensure an exceptional customer

experience.



Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com(TM), and is

part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN). Follow us onTwitter, Google+ and

Pinterest, like us on Facebook, or learn more at http://www.booking.com.



Contacts



Ingenico / Press

Jurriaan Trommels

Senior Manager, PR and Communications

Jurriaan.Trommels(at)ingenico.com

+31 23 569 9937







Booking:

http://hugin.info/143483/R/2072452/778865.pdf







