HEINEKEN STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION ON KIRIN IN BRAZIL

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, 20(th) January 2017 - In response to press speculation on Kirin in
Brazil, HEINEKEN N.V. confirms that it is currently in discussions with Kirin
Holdings Company, Limited regarding a potential transaction in respect of Brasil
Kirin Holding S.A. These discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty
that an agreement will be reached. Further announcements will be made as
appropriate.
-End-
Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer
and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the
Group has a powerful portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local
and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand
investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through
"Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and
delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic
footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We
employ approximately 73,000 people and operate 167 breweries, malteries, cider
plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V.
and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for
the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and
HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored
level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:
HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is
available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us via
(at)HEINEKENCorp.
Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article
7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
