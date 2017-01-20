HEINEKEN STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION ON KIRIN IN BRAZIL

Amsterdam, 20(th) January 2017 - In response to press speculation on Kirin in

Brazil, HEINEKEN N.V. confirms that it is currently in discussions with Kirin

Holdings Company, Limited regarding a potential transaction in respect of Brasil

Kirin Holding S.A. These discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty

that an agreement will be reached. Further announcements will be made as

appropriate.



Press enquiries:

John Clarke

E-mail: pressoffice(at)heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice(at)heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries:

Sonya Ghobrial

E-mail: investors(at)heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590



Marc Kanter / Gabriela Malczynska

E-mail: investors(at)heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590



Editorial information:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer

and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the

Group has a powerful portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local

and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand

investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through

"Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and

delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic

footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We

employ approximately 73,000 people and operate 167 breweries, malteries, cider

plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V.

and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for

the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and

HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored



level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:

HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is

available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us via

(at)HEINEKENCorp.



Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.









