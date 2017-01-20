Overview of Major Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - US

Report is an essential source of information on and analysis of the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Japan. It identifies the key trends in the countrys healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 20, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - US. GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape US.



The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of US. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of US. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of US. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



In 2012, US was the third most populated country in the world with a population of approximately 316.2 million. The population of US is increasing at a slow rate of growth due to a negative balance between the mortality and birth rate and low fertility rate. The decline in the population of the working age group and the increasing elderly population are matters of concern for US policy planners. The pharmaceutical market in US was estimated at approximately $359 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $475 billion by 2020, with a projected CAGR of 3.5%. The medical device market size was approximately $138.9 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $206 billion by 2020, at a projected CAGR of 5.1%.



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of US. The scope of the report includes



An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of US including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.

Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. Key players covered in the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, Merck & Co., Roche, Abbott and Novartis. Key players covered for the medical devices market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline and Siemens Healthcare.

An insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drug and medical devices for US.

A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of US, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of US.

Reasons to buy



The report on US comprehensively covers both the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets of US. The report will enhance your decision-making capability. It will allow you to

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market of US.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact US healthcare market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the greatest opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare market of US.

