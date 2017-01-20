New Portland Senior Directory Site Displaying Business Listings including Video.

Find Senior Resources serves the Portland, OR area pre-retirees and retirees to lead them to products and services that they shop for daily and buy. This directory website for seniors is a great way for sellers to connect to a growing market.

(firmenpresse) - Resources for Seniors website [Find Senior Resources](http://findseniorresources.com/) recently published an in-depth review of a New Online Directory with a focus on helping Seniors find the product or service they require from a trusted referral source. The aim of Find Senior Resources is to provide the most relevant and useful information to Seniors, so they may buy with confidence.



While it may seem unusual to some, Find Senior Resources chooses to focus on helping Homeowners over 62 who live in the Portland Oregon Metro area and, more specifically, because Seniors are a growing segment of the population and purchase goods and services that appeal to pre-retirees and retirees. Nationally, people are turning 65 at over 10,000 per day. Locally in the Portland area the rate is even higher.



While most other review sites simply list the positive selling points, such as a layout that is orderly and allows a complete description of the product being offered to seniors, plus it includes a map and video which seniors love, which is great because Seniors can find a business's offer very easily and get the contact information quickly.



And some sites may go so far as to cover the more critical aspects as well, for example, this is a pay-to-list site , and no business wants to pay-to-list, but when they realize it is only a nominal amount the displeasure of paying is replaced by the high response rate from senior buyers and which has the effect of keeping non-professional businesses out then the advertiser sees the real value. The listing business should also keep in mind that Google loves to see directory listings for businesses. This can mean a higher ranking on the keyword search page.



Find Senior Resources endeavors to go one step further in its mission to provide more value to Homeowners over 62 who live in the Portland Oregon Metro area. One example of such specific advice is found below.



The review of this site shows that it does draw senior buyers even though it is a new site. The site is also creating some reviews which is a positive sign.





[Find Senior Resources](http://findseniorresources.com/) got its start on January 1, 2017, founded by Dan Crider who lives in the Lake Oswego neighborhood. The idea for the site came about when the founder looked at many senior market resource directories and was disappointed that they were cluttered and confusing. Crider believed that a simpler site with video would better serve the buyer over 62.



Ever since, Find Senior Resources has made a point to provide the most value and best information to Homeowners over 62 who live in the Portland Oregon Metro area. So far this encompasses about 5 pages of content and 3 reviews.



Find Senior Resources's complete and write up and review of New Online Directory can be found at http://findseniorresources.com/





Date: 01/20/2017

