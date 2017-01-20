Studio City Compounding Pharmacy Provides High-Quality Customer Service

Studio City compounding pharmacy, ABC Compounding Pharmacy, is known for providing fantastic customer-service.

(firmenpresse) - ABC Compounding Pharmacy, a Studio City compounding pharmacy , offers free delivery everyday. If you find yourself having difficulties getting up from bed, this pharmacy is perfect for you as they offer delivery for those who are unable to make it into the pharmacy for pick-up. Customers that are worried their insurance wont be accepted, the Studio City compounding pharmacy accepts all RX plans and even offers no-insurance cash or credit card payments. One of the main goals of the staff at ABC Compounding Pharmacy is to accept and help every patient who enters their door.



At the Studio City compounding pharmacy, the pharmacists are well-trained to help every patient. The pharmacy team  which includes chemists, pharmacists and technicians  have been trained and led by pharmacy experts Ellie Behrooznia and Erick Khaimoff. With many years of experience in the pharmacy industry, this Studio City compounding pharmacy team has been successful at meeting their patients expectations.



If you are looking for a Studio City compounding pharmacy , this full-service pharmacy is guaranteed to leave you pleased after your visit. The staff focuses on making patients their number one priority. They also provide services that will make it more convenient for patients to get their medications. Since the staff knows how to serve their patients, ABC Compounding Pharmacy has become a top-rated pharmacy in all of Los Angeles. The pharmacy has a team of pharmacists who are experts in the industry and are ready to help those in need.



About ABC Compounding Pharmacy



ABC Compounding Pharmacy, a Studio City compounding pharmacy, provides high-quality customer service. Aside from great service, the pharmacy accepts every RX plan and makes customers their number one priority. You can visit ABC Compounding Pharmacy at 6311 Ventura Blvd, San Fernando Valley, CA 91436 (818.783.0422) or visit their website: http://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com/ to learn more about their services.





