MSC Technologies presents Bluetooth Smart / NFC module from Panasonic

(PresseBox) - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), presents the Bluetooth Smart / NFC module PAN1761 from Panasonic. The combo module, which is based on the Toshiba TC35xxx chipset, supports both Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 4.1 and NFC Forum Type 3 tags. The PAN1761 is designed for an operating temperature range from -40°C up to +85°C and is therefore ideally suited for use in harsh ambient conditions in industrial applications.

The Bluetooth Smart / NFC module is suitable for applications that require highly secure pairing with other devices. In addition, highly critical applications that demand low power consumption in standby mode can be served. When the Bluetooth of the PAN1761 is in standby mode it can be turned off completely. Device wake-up from standby is carried out using NFC, for example, by triggering the module with a smartphone held physically close to it or an NFC tag.

For Bluetooth pairing, a very secure connection can be established by identification and confirmation of the Bluetooth address using NFC. This feature is of particular interest for payment, security or smart home applications. The module features an UART, 10 GPIOs , Wake-Up Control Pins and ADCs. With a receiver sensitivity of -91 dBm and a Bluetooth LE typical output power of 0 dBm data rates of 500 kbps are available.

The Bluetooth Smart / NFC module supports OTA (Over the Air Update) and the software features GAP Central and Peripheral Mode, and SPP over GATT.

In Bluetooth LE mode, the combo module can communicate with other actuators, sensors or smartphones. The PAN1761 is pin-compatible with the PAN1760 Bluetooth Smart and PAN1026 Bluetooth Smart Ready modules from Panasonic. Parts of the Bluetooth LE profiles and software applications can be used on all three modules. Thanks to an integrated MCU and 32KB EEPROM, the PAN1761 can also be used in stand-alone operation.



Furthermore, the PAN1761 can also be combined with the PAN9320 WLAN module from Panasonic with an integrated stack.

Visit MSC Technologies at embedded world 2017 in Nuremberg, Hall 2, Booth 238.

MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





