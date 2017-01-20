Phoenix Water Heater Repair Replacement Fast Guaranteed Services Announced

Ben Franklin Plumbing AZ, a plumbing company based in Phoenix, Arizona, announced a variety of on-time guaranteed water heater repair and replacement services for clients throughout Arizona. The company offers full water heater repair and replacement services with a punctuality guarantee of $5/late minute.

More information is available at [http://benfranklinplumbingaz.com](http://benfranklinplumbingaz.com/).



As water heaters typically last 8-12 years, periodic revision and maintenance services are essential. Faulty thermostats and other malfunctions will lead to the water heater not functioning, thus causing significant inconveniences. Also, water heaters need to be drained twice a year to run at maximum performance.



Due to the technical specificity of modern water heaters, it is essential that repair and replacement services be undertaken by a professional. Having amateurs perform any interventions on a water heater could lead to additional repair costs, as there is a very serious risk of further damaging the water heater.



Ben Franklin Plumbing AZ is a professional plumbing company working with licensed, certified and insured specialists. The company has announced an on-time guarantee for their water heater repair and replacement services.



The Phoenix plumbing company provides complete water heater repair services for both electric and gas heaters, including heating element and gas valve repair or any other malfunctions. Full replacement services are also available, the company providing a wide variety of heaters such as tankless or solar models.



The company offers 6, 9 or 12 year warranties on their interventions, including yearly revision, water drainage and free component replacement. The services are available 24 hours a day.



The on-time guarantee is available for all water heater repair and replacement interventions. With this guarantee, the client receives $5 for every minute the company is late. For the guarantee to apply, the client must be available on the phone before dispatching the plumbers.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website or they can be reached at 602-903-1762.





http://www.benfranklinplumbingaz.com/



Ben Franklin Plumbing AZ

http://www.benfranklinplumbingaz.com/

Ben Franklin Plumbing AZ

Ben Franklin Plumbing AZ

http://www.benfranklinplumbingaz.com/

+1-602-903-1762

355 E Warner Rd Suite 4 Chandler, AZ 85225

Chandler

United States

