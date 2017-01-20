Steel Rope Extrusion Line by Rosendahl

Extrusion technology is Rosendahl's core business / This is where the company has bundled all its experience, know-how and passion for technology / The company offers customized solutions, now also for steel rope extrusion lines

(PresseBox) - Rosendahl is an Austria-based extrusion specialist that has expanded its product portfolio from cable manufacturing technology to include steel rope extrusion lines. Rosendahl belongs to Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH, a company with more than 600 employees worldwide and a strong network of global sales and service offices and agents. The company can look back on a nearly 60-year history in providing manufacturing solutions for the global cable industry.

Extrusion technology is Rosendahl?s core business. This is where the company has bundled all its experience, know-how and passion for technology. The company offers customized solutions, now also for steel rope extrusion lines.

The Rosendahl steel rope extrusion line

A single strand usually has a diameter of 1/4? to 1 1/8?. Of course, other dimensions are possible, as well. Before jacketing, these strands are coated with a special anti-corrosion grease.

Rosendahl applies a permanent elastic corrosion protection, grease or wax, to those strands. This coating provides corrosion protection and length watertightness, and it reduces internal friction. Specifically for this type of rope preservation, Rosendahl has developed the new rope conservation machine which is used immediately prior to the application of the PE jacket. The company uses a new online monitoring system for the grease/wax coating application. This ensures high quality and performance control during the entire conservation process.

Steel rope applications

Such sheathed steel ropes are commonly applied to stay cables or mono-strands.

Stay cables are primarily used for cable-stayed bridges. Unbounded mono-strands are used in civil engineering in pre-stressed concrete structures (PT systems). Often, several single cables (mono-strand) are combined into a bundle (multi-strand), as well.

For more information, contact Rosendahl directly at office.austria(at)rosendahlnextrom.com





Company information / Profile:

Rosendahl is the leading global supplier of production technologies for cables and steel ropes. Our core competencies include extrusion, SZ-stranding, optical fiber and corrugation.

From first contact onwards, we provide customized high quality solutions and personal support to ensure total customer satisfaction. Rosendahl is a business unit of Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH.





