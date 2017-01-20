ISG-Group has started the fan installation in Berlin on the first ISG wind tunnel project with round flight chamber

Gladbeck, 20. Januar 2017. Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators, has started the installation of the fans at the Berlin project.

(firmenpresse) - ISG-Group, which is specialized in wind tunnels with a unique high quality airflow generating system, is happy to anounce that the installation of the fans in Berlin is proceeding as scheduled.



This wind tunnel project, which is located in the eastern part of Berlin, will open in summer 2017. It is the first ISG wind tunnel with a round flight chamber design.



After Vienna and Madrid, this wind tunnel is the third wind tunnel project which ISG is realizing for the Austrian Windobona Group.



Boris Nebe, CEO of ISG-Group:

We are happy to announce that the next Windobona project will take place in Germany, Berlin. The most important part of the wind tunnel will be installed on time and we are looking forward to finish the project in summer 2017. 



The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH  www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers; many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.







More information:

http://www.isg-group.de



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Driven by mankinds dream of flight, ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of indoor skydiving and the entertainment market. The high performance facilities of ISG-Group are used also as professional training facilities for skydivers and military freefall units. In addition to that they also deliver a new experience to the entertainment market. The founders of this company developed in the recent years the most advanced and most silent vertical wind tunnel technology. It is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, design, safety and airflow quality. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de

PressRelease by

Indoor Skydiving Germany Group

Requests:

ISG-Group

Anke Culemann

Am Wiesenbusch 2

45966 Gladbeck

Email: anke.culemann(at)isg-group.de

Web: www.isg-group.de



Date: 01/20/2017 - 11:27

Language: English

News-ID 518879

Character count: 1567

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Indoor Skydiving Germany Group

Ansprechpartner: Anke Culemann

Stadt: Gladbeck 45966

Telefon: 02043/944240



Meldungsart: Erfolgsprojekt

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease