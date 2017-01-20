10,000 times first-hand ISTQB knowledge: imbus Academy has trained one myriad Certified Testers

Moehrendorf, 20 January 2017  ISTQB® Certified Tester is the leading international standard for initial and further professional development training in software testing. The imbus Academy makes a decisive contribution to this success: imbus Certified Tester trainings welcomed now their 1,0000th attendee.

(firmenpresse) - We were the first company in Germany that offered the ISTQB® Certified Tester in 2002, says Arne Becher, head of the imbus Academy. The QA communitys response confirmed our supply from the outset: In 2005, we had already trained 1,000 course participants as ISTQB® Certified Tester. Now, twelve years later, we reach the 10,000 mark.

According to the International Software Testing Qualification Board there were about 470,000 Certified Testers worldwide in June 2016  there are probably more than 500,000 by now. The certification scheme is recognized in more than 110 countries on all six continents.

imbus is one of the pioneers of the international training standard and is continuing to play an influential role in developing this standard, at national level in the German Testing Board and internationally in the ISTQB®. Anyone who attends the imbus Academy learns Certified Tester knowledge from first-hand experience.

Training participants can become professional software testers in three modules building on one another: Foundation Level, Advanced Level and Expert Level. Every stage can be completed with a certification. In addition to that, ISTQB® Certified Testers can train and certify for agile test and special topics such as automotive testing, usability testing and test automation.





More information:

http://www.imbus.de



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

imbus is a leading solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance.

Our portfolio includes consulting for process improvement, software testing services, test outsourcing, test tools, and training.

With our comprehensive know-how, the latest tools, and our proven methodology, we increase the reliability and performance of software products, software-intensive systems, and complete IT structures, and as a manufacturer-independent partner, we assure their correct functionality.



Since 1992, the experienced and highly-qualified imbus team has been synonymous with across-the-board software quality assurance from a single source that covers the entire lifecycle.

The expertise acquired from around 6,000 successful projects over a period of 20 years provides a solid foundation for the daily work of our experts, all of whom are ISTQB® Certified Testers. Here you can find the corresponding reference projects.

imbus is currently represented by more than 260 employees at locations in Moehrendorf near Erlangen, Munich, Cologne, Hofheim near Frankfurt, Lehre near Braunschweig, Norderstedt near Hamburg, Toronto (Canada), Shanghai (China), Peja (Kosovo) and Sousse (Tunisia).

PressRelease by

imbus AG

Requests:

imbus AG

Press Office

Fiona Proell

Kleinseebacher Str. 9

91096 Moehrendorf

Germany

Phone +49 9131 7518-0

Fax +49 9131 7518-50

Mail presse(at)imbus.de

Date: 01/20/2017 - 11:47

Language: English

News-ID 518880

Character count: 1636

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: imbus AG

Ansprechpartner: Fiona Proell

Stadt: Moehrendorf

Telefon: +49 9131 7518-0



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 20.01.2017



Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease