PDG underlines its leading position in the area of Oracle Financials Cloud

The PRIMUS DELPHI GROUP, Oracle Platinum Partner Cloud Standard successfully specialized in Oracle Financials Cloud right at the beginning of the new year.

(firmenpresse) - By achieving its tenth Oracle product specialization, PDG proves its extensive competence in particular in relation to the area of Oracle Financials solutions. Already since 2011, PDG has been the specialized partner for Oracle E-Business Suite Financial Management. The flexible implementation packages for Oracle Cloud Financials Services developed by PDG are on offer worldwide through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, Oracle lists PDG with its Oracle Financials Services as the only German Oracle Financials Cloud partner product in the offer Oracle Fixed Scope Offerings.



Due to their flexibility, the PDG Oracle Financials Cloud packages can be adapted to company growth and modified parameters at any time. In order to fulfil legal requirements (GoBD/GDPdU and ELSTER*), PDG provides corresponding add-ons  in the meanwhile, also for the Oracle ERP Cloud.

In the Oracle E-Business Suite, the PDG GoBD/GDPdU add-on for digital tax audits has been successfully used by more than 100 customers for many years.



This fantastic reward and recognition of Oracle Cloud Financials expertise really makes us happy, stresses the PDG executive director Karsten Roigk. Through our successful Oracle Financials Cloud implementations (among others with STAR ALLIANCE, FlixMobility und SoundCloud) we were able to demonstrate the required references as well as the essential qualifications. This underlines our position as the leading solutions provider for Oracle ERP Cloud.



* German laws (Principles for Properly maintaining and Storing Books, Records and Documents in Electronic Form and for Data Access and Principles of Audibility of Digital Records) and electronic tax declaration program







