Cabinet Locks - A Must Have Child Safety Tool For Any Parent

Katabird, a company dedicated to helping first time and experienced parents achieve success in their day-to-day life, is launching their new cabinet locks at a special price.

(firmenpresse) - One of the most important tools a parent could ever have is a cabinet lock. Parents all over the world are doing whatever it takes to childproof their homes.



However, research has shown that the two major complaints adults have are:

Most cabinet locks are not easy to install. Often they require tools.The adhesive does not stick properly, which means even a 14 month old can still open the cabinets. .

Today, all these babyproofing challenges are resolved with the arrival of the Katabird Cabinet Locks - not just any cabinet safety lock, but the Katabird one.



The Katabird Cabinet Lock has made babyproofing a pleasant experience - fun and with zero complications. It comes in 4 colors: White, Blue, Pink and Green.



See them here: https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Safety-Cabinet-Locks-Count/dp/B01N68UCLR



The Katabird Cabinet Safety Lock was made with the youngsters and parents in mind. With safety in mind, it is ergonomically designed to ease the day-to-day operation process - no more worrying at home!



The dog shape cabinet lock includes:

A solid 3M adhesive tape which is very sticky and strong. Toddlers can give this cabinet lock a good go, but once the safety latch is on, it wont come off without a fight.An easy as pie to install mechanism. In less than 3 mins kitchens, dressers, appliances, fridges, freezers, bedrooms, bathrooms, toilet seats or any area, can be toddler safe. No drilling or magnetic tools are needed.A 3 finger operation for parents and grandparents to open this cabinet lock.

With each purchase of the Katabird [Cabinet Lock](https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Safety-Cabinet-Locks-Count/dp/B01N68UCLR)clients receive a couple of unannounced gifts. Customers are pleasantly surprised when they receive their cabinet locks at home having no idea about these additional free gifts up until that point.



A 100% satisfaction money back guarantee is also included in the purchase, no questions asked. Which is of course a very professional approach in order to make the customer feel safe and supported with their purchase.





About Katabird: Katabird offers online good quality home tools with a dedicated mission to deliver one-hundred percent customer satisfaction. Helping first time and experienced parents achieve success in their day-to-day life is one of their goals. Katabird strives to ensure all of their products are made with the end-user in mind by creating simple and superior products.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Katabird



PressRelease by

Katabird

Requests:

Katabird





132 N. Main Street

Houston

United States

Date: 01/20/2017 - 12:04

Language: English

News-ID 518883

Character count: 2712

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Katabird

Ansprechpartner: Juan and Santina

Stadt: Houston



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19/01/2017



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease