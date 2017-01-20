Outotec strengthens customer focus - Adel Hattab appointed EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 20, 2017 at 9:30



Outotec strengthens customer focus - Adel Hattab appointed EVP, Strategic

Customers and Business Development



Mr. Adel Hattab, M.Sc. (Eng.), MBA (54), has been appointed Executive Vice

President, Strategic Customers and Business Development and a member of the

Executive Board of Outotec as of April 1, 2017. He has been in the Executive

Board since 2014, first as head of the EMEA region and since February 2016 as

head of the Markets unit.



As EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development, Adel Hattab will lead the

development of strategic customer relationships, sales processes and customer

experience as well as marketing and market intelligence operations globally.



"I am glad that Adel Hattab, who has extensive experience in demanding business

leadership roles and excellent customer relationship capabilities, will take

this strategic role in leading the development of our key customer relationships

and Outotec's transformation to a customer focused, market driven company. He

will work in close cooperation with Outotec's business units and market areas to

develop and implement our customer success strategy to maximize customer

acquisition and satisfaction as well as the company's profitability. I wish him

all the success in his new role", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.



Mr. Olli Nastamo, currently responsible for Outotec's Strategy, Marketing and

Operational Excellence, will as of April 1, 2017 lead the Operational Excellence

organization. Olli Nastamo continues to report to CEO Markku Teräsvasara as

member of the Outotec Executive Board.



Outotec Executive Board as of April 1, 2017:



* Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO

* Kalle Härkki, Executive Vice President, President of Metals, Energy & Water

* Kimmo Kontola, Executive Vice President, President of Minerals Processing



* Markku Teräsvasara (act.), Executive Vice President, President of Services

* Adel Hattab, Executive Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business

Development

* Jari Ålgars, Chief Financial Officer

* Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Communications

* Nina Kiviranta, Senior Vice President, General Counsel

* Olli Nastamo, Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence



For further information, please contact:

OUTOTEC



Markku Teräsvasara, CEO

Tel. +358 20 529 2000



Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications

Tel. +358 20 529 4005





More information:

http://www.outotec.com



