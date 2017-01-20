(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Seneffe, January 20, 2017. The current political situation in Uzbekistan means
that the local supplier of raw materials for iodine isotopes, which are used as
a starting substance in medical therapy sources, is currently unable to make
deliveries. The overall scarcity of the commodity on the global market means
that supply bottlenecks for the finished products are also possible.
"We are in intensive talks with our supplier in Uzbekistan as well as with other
providers. Right now, we can deliver seeds to a limited extent and are confident
that we will be able to keep production downtime low. We expect the situation to
ease again quickly, since other suppliers are currently ramping up their
capacities," said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler
GmbH. "However, we are currently not in a position to guarantee that we will be
able to fulfill all customer orders on schedule in the weeks ahead."
About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device
segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the treatment of
cancer using brachytherapy, a special form of radiation therapy. Eckert &
Ziegler BEBIG is a leader in brachytherapy in Europe. The company headquarters
are in Belgium, with a production facility in Germany and subsidiaries
throughout Europe, in the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler
BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the
international marketing of its product line. The company's products and
equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiologists, urologists and
medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG group employs approximately 130
people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April
1997.
