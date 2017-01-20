Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: raw material shortage for iodine seeds due to political events in Uzbekistan

Seneffe, January 20, 2017. The current political situation in Uzbekistan means

that the local supplier of raw materials for iodine isotopes, which are used as

a starting substance in medical therapy sources, is currently unable to make

deliveries. The overall scarcity of the commodity on the global market means

that supply bottlenecks for the finished products are also possible.



"We are in intensive talks with our supplier in Uzbekistan as well as with other

providers. Right now, we can deliver seeds to a limited extent and are confident

that we will be able to keep production downtime low. We expect the situation to

ease again quickly, since other suppliers are currently ramping up their

capacities," said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler

GmbH. "However, we are currently not in a position to guarantee that we will be

able to fulfill all customer orders on schedule in the weeks ahead."



About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG



Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device

segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the treatment of

cancer using brachytherapy, a special form of radiation therapy. Eckert &

Ziegler BEBIG is a leader in brachytherapy in Europe. The company headquarters

are in Belgium, with a production facility in Germany and subsidiaries

throughout Europe, in the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler

BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the

international marketing of its product line. The company's products and

equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiologists, urologists and

medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG group employs approximately 130

people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April

1997.



