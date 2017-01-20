Karolinska Development portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN® Cranial for sale in the USA

STOCKHOLM - January 20, 2017 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV)

notes that portfolio company OssDsign AB, a Swedish designer, manufacturer and

distributor of next generation implants for cranial and facial reconstruction,

has today announced it has received 510(k) clearance by the US FDA for marketing

of OSSDSIGN® Cranial PSI in the USA.



Details from the OssDsign announcement follow:



Anders Lundqvist, CEO of OssDsign, said: "Receiving FDA clearance for our

flagship product OSSDSIGN Cranial is extremely positive news. This means we can

continue working according to our existing plan of launching OSSDSIGN Cranial on

the US market in Q1 2017. We are in the final stages of setting up an

experienced distribution network that will enable OssDsign to rapidly bring the

benefits of OSSDSIGN Cranial to surgeons, patients and healthcare systems across

the US".



OSSDSIGN Cranial is a patient-specific medical implant intended for

reconstruction of cranial defects, a surgical procedure known as cranioplasty.

Cranioplasty is traditionally performed by neurosurgeons using the patient's own

bone or by using implants made from inert plastic or metal materials, such as

PEEK or titanium. These techniques are known to have a high rate of

complications, especially infections, which sometimes necessitates removal of

the implant and further surgery.



Every OSSDSIGN Cranial implant is made to each patient's unique requirements

based on the patient's computer tomography (CT) information. OssDsign uses

advanced computer-assisted (CAD) design and state-of-the-art 3D-printing

technologies to produce each unique device. The implant is made from a

proprietary calcium phosphate composite, which is reinforced by a strong

titanium skeleton.



The OSSDSIGN technology was developed by experienced surgeons and material



scientists with the patient's needs in mind.



Lars Kihlström, MD, Senior Consultant of Neurosurgery at Karolinska University

Hospital, said: "I believe that OSSDSIGN Cranial is a very promising product for

cranial bone reconstruction that has led to positive results with two years

follow up after introduction. We have used OSSDSIGN Cranial since it was

introduced in Sweden; not only does it have good handling characteristics, it

also substantially contributes to good outcomes in complex patient groups."



OSSDSIGN Cranial and other OssDsign products have been introduced step-wised in

Europe since 2014. These products are already available in Germany, the UK and

Nordic region, as well as Singapore and Israel. Earlier this month OssDsign

announced that it had entered into new commercial partnerships to distribute its

medical implants in Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands.





Viktor Drvota, Chief Investment Officer at Karolinska Development, said:

"Today's announcement represents more positive news for OssDsign, as the Company

prepares to launch OSSDSIGN Cranial in the US market over the coming months."





About OssDsign AB



OssDsign is a Swedish medtech company dedicated to creating regenerative

implants for improved healing of bone defects and deficits in skull, facial and

other types of surgery. OssDsign has successfully launched its first patient

specific products OSSDSIGN® Cranial and OSSDSIGN® Facial in Germany, the UK and

the Nordic countries, and further global market expansion is ongoing.



By combining clinical insight with proprietary material technology and patient

adapted design, OssDsign supplies an expanding range of tailored solutions for

cranial repair and facial bone reconstruction. OssDsign's technology is the

result of collaboration between clinical researchers at the Karolinska

University Hospital, Stockholm, and material science experts at the Ångström

Laboratory at Uppsala University. Main investors in OssDsign are Karolinska

Development, SEB Venture Capital, Fouriertransform and Almi Invest. For more

information visit www.ossdsign.com





About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is an investment company focused on identifying

medical innovation and investing in the creation and growth of companies

developing these assets into differentiated products that will make a difference

to patients' lives and provide an attractive return on investment.



Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the

Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in

the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are

leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers,

and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest

chance of success.



Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of 10 companies targeting

opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious

debilitating diseases.



The Company is led by a team including investment professionals with strong

venture capital backgrounds, experienced company builders and entrepreneurs,

with access to a strong global network. For more information, please

visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com





