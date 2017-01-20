(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
STOCKHOLM - January 20, 2017 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV)
notes that portfolio company OssDsign AB, a Swedish designer, manufacturer and
distributor of next generation implants for cranial and facial reconstruction,
has today announced it has received 510(k) clearance by the US FDA for marketing
of OSSDSIGN® Cranial PSI in the USA.
Details from the OssDsign announcement follow:
Anders Lundqvist, CEO of OssDsign, said: "Receiving FDA clearance for our
flagship product OSSDSIGN Cranial is extremely positive news. This means we can
continue working according to our existing plan of launching OSSDSIGN Cranial on
the US market in Q1 2017. We are in the final stages of setting up an
experienced distribution network that will enable OssDsign to rapidly bring the
benefits of OSSDSIGN Cranial to surgeons, patients and healthcare systems across
the US".
OSSDSIGN Cranial is a patient-specific medical implant intended for
reconstruction of cranial defects, a surgical procedure known as cranioplasty.
Cranioplasty is traditionally performed by neurosurgeons using the patient's own
bone or by using implants made from inert plastic or metal materials, such as
PEEK or titanium. These techniques are known to have a high rate of
complications, especially infections, which sometimes necessitates removal of
the implant and further surgery.
Every OSSDSIGN Cranial implant is made to each patient's unique requirements
based on the patient's computer tomography (CT) information. OssDsign uses
advanced computer-assisted (CAD) design and state-of-the-art 3D-printing
technologies to produce each unique device. The implant is made from a
proprietary calcium phosphate composite, which is reinforced by a strong
titanium skeleton.
The OSSDSIGN technology was developed by experienced surgeons and material
scientists with the patient's needs in mind.
Lars Kihlström, MD, Senior Consultant of Neurosurgery at Karolinska University
Hospital, said: "I believe that OSSDSIGN Cranial is a very promising product for
cranial bone reconstruction that has led to positive results with two years
follow up after introduction. We have used OSSDSIGN Cranial since it was
introduced in Sweden; not only does it have good handling characteristics, it
also substantially contributes to good outcomes in complex patient groups."
OSSDSIGN Cranial and other OssDsign products have been introduced step-wised in
Europe since 2014. These products are already available in Germany, the UK and
Nordic region, as well as Singapore and Israel. Earlier this month OssDsign
announced that it had entered into new commercial partnerships to distribute its
medical implants in Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands.
Viktor Drvota, Chief Investment Officer at Karolinska Development, said:
"Today's announcement represents more positive news for OssDsign, as the Company
prepares to launch OSSDSIGN Cranial in the US market over the coming months."
For further information, please contact:
Jim Van heusden, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 72 858 32 09, e-mail: jim.van.heusden(at)karolinskadevelopment.com
Christian Tange, CFO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 712 14 30, e-mail: christian.tange(at)karolinskadevelopment.com
David Dible/Mark Swallow/Pip Batty, Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Phone: +44 20 7638 9571; e-mail: KDev(at)citigatedr.co.uk
TO THE EDITORS
About OssDsign AB
OssDsign is a Swedish medtech company dedicated to creating regenerative
implants for improved healing of bone defects and deficits in skull, facial and
other types of surgery. OssDsign has successfully launched its first patient
specific products OSSDSIGN® Cranial and OSSDSIGN® Facial in Germany, the UK and
the Nordic countries, and further global market expansion is ongoing.
By combining clinical insight with proprietary material technology and patient
adapted design, OssDsign supplies an expanding range of tailored solutions for
cranial repair and facial bone reconstruction. OssDsign's technology is the
result of collaboration between clinical researchers at the Karolinska
University Hospital, Stockholm, and material science experts at the Ångström
Laboratory at Uppsala University. Main investors in OssDsign are Karolinska
Development, SEB Venture Capital, Fouriertransform and Almi Invest. For more
information visit www.ossdsign.com
About Karolinska Development AB
Karolinska Development AB is an investment company focused on identifying
medical innovation and investing in the creation and growth of companies
developing these assets into differentiated products that will make a difference
to patients' lives and provide an attractive return on investment.
Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the
Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in
the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are
leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers,
and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest
chance of success.
Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of 10 companies targeting
opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious
debilitating diseases.
The Company is led by a team including investment professionals with strong
venture capital backgrounds, experienced company builders and entrepreneurs,
with access to a strong global network. For more information, please
visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com
OssDsign 510(k):
http://hugin.info/143071/R/2072526/778922.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com
Date: 01/20/2017 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 518890
Character count: 6700
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Karolinska Development AB (publ)
Stadt: Solna
Number of hits: 39
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.632
|Registriert Heute:
|15
|Registriert Gestern:
|40
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|233
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.