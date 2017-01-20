Atos announces first UK delivery of its new Bull sequana supercomputer

Installed at research facility Hartree Centre to enable closer collaboration

Paris, London, 20(th) January 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation,

announces the first installation of its Bull sequana X1000 new-generation

supercomputer system, in the UK at the Hartree Centre. Founded by the UK

government, the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Hartree Centre

is a high performance computing and data analytics research facility. The

world's most efficient supercomputer, Bull sequana, is an exascale-class

computer capable of processing a billion billion operations per second while

This major collaboration between Atos and the Centre focuses on various

initiatives aimed at addressing the UK Government's Industrial Strategy which

* The launch of a new UK based High Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service

Offering (HPCaaS), which enables both large and small and medium-sized

enterprises (SME) to take advantage of extreme computing performance through

easily accessible Cloud portals. Improving SME access to such tools

encourages and supports high-tech business innovation across the UK.

* 'Deep Learning' as a service (DLaaS); an emerging cognitive computing

technique with broad applicability from automated voice recognition to

medical imaging. The technology can be used, for example, to automatically

detect anomalies in mammography scans with a higher degree of accuracy than

The new supercomputer will allow both academic and industry organisations to use

the latest technology and develop applications using the most recent advances in



artificial intelligence and high performance data analytics. As such, the Bull

sequana system will aid Hartree to become the 'go-to' place in the UK for

technology evaluation, supporting the work of major companies in fields ranging

Andy Grant, Head of Big Data and HPC, Atos UK&I: "We believe that our Bull

supercomputing technology and our expertise will reinforce the Centre's

reputation as a world class HPC centre of excellence and as the flagship model

Alison Kennedy, Director of the Hartree Centre said: "The Hartree Centre works

at the leading edge of emerging technologies and provides substantial benefits

to the many industrial and research organisations that come to us. Our

collaboration with Atos will ensure that we continue to enable businesses, large

and small, to make the best use of supercomputing and Big Data to develop better

The partnership also encompasses a joint project to develop next-generation

hardware and software solutions and application optimisation services, so that

commercial and academic users benefit from the Hartree systems. It is also

helping promote participation in STEM careers at higher education level and

The Bull sequana will be approximately 3.4 PFlops when installed and is composed

of Intel® Xeon® and many core Xeon Phi(TM) (Knights Landing) processor

technology. It has been designed to accommodate future blade systems for Deep

The new Bull sequana system is one of the most energy efficient general purpose

supercomputers in the world and is in the TOP20 of the Green500 list of the most

