Atos announces first UK delivery of its new Bull sequana supercomputer

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Installed at research facility Hartree Centre to enable closer collaboration
between academic and industry organisations
Paris, London, 20(th) January 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation,
announces the first installation of its Bull sequana X1000 new-generation
supercomputer system, in the UK at the Hartree Centre. Founded by the UK
government, the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Hartree Centre
is a high performance computing and data analytics research facility. The
world's most efficient supercomputer, Bull sequana, is an exascale-class
computer capable of processing a billion billion operations per second while
consuming 10 times less energy than current systems.
This major collaboration between Atos and the Centre focuses on various
initiatives aimed at addressing the UK Government's Industrial Strategy which
encourages closer collaboration between academia and industry. It includes:
* The launch of a new UK based High Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service
Offering (HPCaaS), which enables both large and small and medium-sized
enterprises (SME) to take advantage of extreme computing performance through
easily accessible Cloud portals. Improving SME access to such tools
encourages and supports high-tech business innovation across the UK.
* 'Deep Learning' as a service (DLaaS); an emerging cognitive computing
technique with broad applicability from automated voice recognition to
medical imaging. The technology can be used, for example, to automatically
detect anomalies in mammography scans with a higher degree of accuracy than
the human eye.
The new supercomputer will allow both academic and industry organisations to use
the latest technology and develop applications using the most recent advances in
artificial intelligence and high performance data analytics. As such, the Bull
sequana system will aid Hartree to become the 'go-to' place in the UK for
technology evaluation, supporting the work of major companies in fields ranging
from engineering and consumer goods to healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
Andy Grant, Head of Big Data and HPC, Atos UK&I: "We believe that our Bull
supercomputing technology and our expertise will reinforce the Centre's
reputation as a world class HPC centre of excellence and as the flagship model
for industry-academic collaboration."
Alison Kennedy, Director of the Hartree Centre said: "The Hartree Centre works
at the leading edge of emerging technologies and provides substantial benefits
to the many industrial and research organisations that come to us. Our
collaboration with Atos will ensure that we continue to enable businesses, large
and small, to make the best use of supercomputing and Big Data to develop better
products and services that will boost productivity and drive growth."
The partnership also encompasses a joint project to develop next-generation
hardware and software solutions and application optimisation services, so that
commercial and academic users benefit from the Hartree systems. It is also
helping promote participation in STEM careers at higher education level and
beyond, particularly in the North West of the UK.
The Bull sequana will be approximately 3.4 PFlops when installed and is composed
of Intel® Xeon® and many core Xeon Phi(TM) (Knights Landing) processor
technology. It has been designed to accommodate future blade systems for Deep
Learning, GPU and ARM based computing.
The new Bull sequana system is one of the most energy efficient general purpose
supercomputers in the world and is in the TOP20 of the Green500 list of the most
energy efficient computers.
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa
100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa ? 12
billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big
Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services,
Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as
transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment
industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry
knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across
different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing,
Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation.
The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic &
Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under
the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and
Worldline. www.atos.net | Follow (at)Atos
Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today
distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80
years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team
supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added
software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the
areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com | Follow (at)Bull_com
Date: 01/20/2017
