Tarpon Caye Lodge Excites Fly Fishers at the Fly Fishing Show

Anglers will be attending the Fly Fishing Show in Marlbourgh, MA by the thousands. Among the exhibitors will be Tarpon Caye Lodge a fly fishing destination lodge in Placencia, Belize.

(firmenpresse) - MARLBOROUGH, MA Anglers will be attending the Fly Fishing Show in Marlbourgh, MA by the thousands. Fly fishers come to attend fly-tying demos, seminars, casting demonstrations and aisles full of exhibits featuring the latest in fly fishing gear and destinations for travel.

Among the exhibitors will be [Tarpon Caye Lodge](http://www.tarponcaye.com/) a fly fishing destination lodge in Placencia, Belize. The lodge is located right in the middle of the Victoria Channel, known as "Permit Alley" for the amazing permit habitat it contains. There are literally miles and miles of pristine flats in this area.

Tarpon Caye Lodge ([http://www.tarponcaye.com](http://www.tarponcaye.com/)) is unique because its on an island right in the middle of some of the best flats fishing in Belize for permit, tarpon and bonefish.

"Our guides know that your best shot at a Permit will be during the four hour period surrounding a high tide" said Kevin McDevitt. At Tarpon Caye Lodge fly fishers plan their fishing day around these peak windows of opportunity. If high tide is at 6:00 am, set the alarm for 5:00, grab a cup of coffee and a muffin, and jump in the boat with the guide, (who is also staying at the lodge) and be on a flat in five minutes for the best opportunity on a permit!

This year the show is at the Best Western Royal Plaza Trade Center and is the start for many to the angling season.

Over 150 exhibitors will be at the Fly Fishing Show showing off the latest rods, reels, clothing, flies, resorts and lodges and well be right in the middle of it all said McDevitt.

Gary Borger, Bob Clouser, Jeff Currier, and Sheila Hassen will be demonstrating to visitors how to sharpen their casting skills and for those interested in fly tying there will be demonstrations by some of the best including Alan Caolo, Joe Cordeiro, Ed Engle and Bob Popovics.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival gets started on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $15.



Everyone has a chance to win more than $60,000 in door prizes. These, include trips to incredible fly fishing destinations in Bolivia, Mexico, Alaska and Canada.

Attendees can purchase a one-day pass for the [Fly Fishing Show](http://flyfishingshow.com/) at the door for $15 or multi-day passes as well.



http://www.tarponcaye.com



Date: 01/20/2017 - 13:02
