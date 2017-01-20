New Green Roof Systems very well received

Success at the BAU

(PresseBox) - Severe rain events, floods, urban overheating - the consequences of climate change and rapid land sealing are evident to us all. The innovative green roof manufacturer, ZinCo, demonstrated a series of new solutions at the BAU that triggered great interest among architects and planners.

The ?Stormwater Management Roof? stores stormwater on the roof with the aim of letting it run off into the sewer system slowly and during a pre-defined period so that peak precipitation flows are effectively balanced out. The newly developed Floradrain® FD 60 neo, a so-called spacer, enables the storage of almost 60 l of stormwater / square meter - in addition to the water that is actually already stored in the green roof build-up above the spacer.



The ?Urban Climate Roof? is designed for maximum evaporation capacity which actively contributes to urban climate control, especially during dry, hot periods. This high evaporation capacity is achieved by using a specially developed plant community in conjunction with needs-based irrigation, for which grey water can also be used. The new Aquafleece AF 300 is used here in combination, for example, with Floraset® FS 50.

The ?Irrigated Extensive Green Roof? was also very well received because there are now many more regions in Germany that face long, dry periods as a result of climate change. The very efficient irrigation method with the new Aquafleece AF 300 used for example with Floraset® FS 50 is more than convincing - as it is for all Mediterranean climates.

The ?Biodiversity Green Roof? was yet another highlight in addition to the other new systems that are a sign of a changing climate. This green roof is characterised by its biotope nature and immense biodiversity.

In addition to these new systems, the visitors to the show were introduced to the entire range of tried and tested system solutions relating to green roofs and, on request, were also given specific planning support for their individual projects.







ZinCo GmbH

