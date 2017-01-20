ICE Europe 2017 focuses on diversification of converting techniques and efficient conversion of materials

(PresseBox) - From 21 - 23 March 2017, ICE Europe will celebrate its jubilee at the Munich Trade Fair Centre, Germany. For the 10th time, the World?s Leading Converting Exhibition presents technological innovations and the latest manufacturing trends for the conversion of flexible, web-based materials, such as paper, film, foil and nonwovens. The 2017 show will focus on the efficient and sustainable conversion of premium quality flexible materials, as well as on the diversification of converting techniques in the context of automation and digitisation. ICE Europe 2015 added another record to the show?s long-standing success story, with a total of 7,040 visitors from 71 countries. One of the highlights at this year?s show will be the presentation of the ICE Europe 2017 Jubilee Awards in four categories. The free Show Preview and Visitor Guide in print are ready to order from www.ice-x.com/europe, where the Show Preview is also available in a new online format. Online Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale from mid-January.

?The 10th edition of ICE Europe will provide visitors with the latest solutions for the sustainable conversion of web-based materials; with an impressive range of live demonstration of new machines and systems at the stands?, explains Liljana Goszdziewski, Show Director of ICE Europe, on behalf of the organisers, Mack Brooks Exhibitions. ?Innovative manufacturing processes are of highest relevance for experts in the converting industry, where there is currently a strong demand for new, eco-friendly materials and an increasingly elaborate product design. We are, once again, looking forward to welcoming top industry professionals who visit the World?s Leading Converting Exhibition to source products and information.?

ICE Europe Exhibition Profile

On some 11,000 m2, more than 400 international exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge materials, technology, production solutions and systems as well as services from all key areas of converting: Materials, Coating/Laminating, Drying/Curing, (Pre)Treatment, Accessories, Slitting/Rewinding, Flexographic/Rotogravure Printing, Finishing, Factory Management/Waste Disposal, Retrofits/Machine Upgrades, Toll Coating/Converting/Slitting, Control, Test & Measurement, Software as well as Services, Information & Communication. Visitors to the show are managing directors, plant managers, design and production engineers, technical managers, purchasers and sales and marketing directors from Packaging, Food, Pharma/Healthcare/Medical, Decoration/Furniture, Electronics, Plastics, Printing, Building/Construction, Automotive, Textiles/Nonwovens, Wipes, Paper, Chemicals, Agriculture, Aviation, Recycling and Engineering. The results of ICE Europe 2015 represented a 7% increase in visitor numbers and a 10% increase in exhibitor numbers and floor space: 7,040 visitors from 71 countries and 439 exhibitors from 26 countries came to the previous exhibition.



ICE Europe 2017 Jubilee Awards

ICE Europe 2017 starts off with a programme highlight on the first show day: the official presentation of the ICE Europe 2017 Jubilee Awards for best practice, excellence, innovation and extraordinary achievements in the Converting Industry. To celebrate the 10th exhibition, the organisers have started an online competition to award exhibitors of ICE Europe 2017 for their innovative products, services or manufacturing solutions. Experts from the converting industry will be able to vote online for their favourites in each of these four categories: Industry 4.0, Green Technology, Converting Solutions for New Materials as well as Innovative Partnerships. The four winners will receive their awards during an official ceremony at the ICE Europe show.

Visitor Information: Show Preview and Visitor Guide available now ? enhanced web format for the Show Preview

The official ICE Europe 2017 Show Preview features concise information about the event, as well as detailed exhibitor profiles and product information. It is now available in print and ? for the first time ? in an improved online format including a search function. Visitors can order their free copy via the ?Visitors? section on the ICE Europe website (www.ice-x.com/europe), the mailout will be at the end of January. The free Visitor Guide is also available to order online in five different languages. Furthermore, the multilingual website provides the latest news and updates, as well as photos, videos and a number of useful tools, such as the option to sign up to the official exhibition newsletter and create a personalised Online Show Planner (from the end of January).

New in 2017: Extended opening hours due to high demand

In response to multiple requests from the last show survey, ICE Europe 2017 will offer extended opening hours on the first two show days, 21 - 22 March, from 9.00 - 18.00; opening hours on Thursday, 23 March will be from 9.00 - 16.00.

Online Tickets at a favourable price from mid-January 2017

Tickets for the show will be available from the Online Ticket Shop at www.ice-x.com/europe from mid-January 2017, at ?22 for a day pass and ?32 for a 3-day-pass ? a saving of 25% and over 30%, respectively, compared to buying them on-site. Purchasing the ticket in advance and printing it at home also allows quicker entry to the show halls on-site. Tickets are valid for both ICE Europe 2017 and the co-located CCE International 2017.

Exhibition venue and co-located event CCE International 2017

ICE Europe 2017 will take place in halls A5 and A6 of the well-connected Munich Trade Fair Centre, accessible via Entrance East. Visitors arriving at the airport can make use of a regular shuttle bus service on each show day. Once again, the exhibition will be co-located with CCE International, the 3rd International Exhibition for the Corrugated and Folding Carton Industry, in halls B5 and B6. Experts from both industries can discover sustainable packaging trends and find solutions along the entire value chain, from raw materials to converting techniques and refinement. This year?s CCE International will present cutting-edge technologies, manufacturing systems and the latest solutions for the production and conversion of corrugated and cartonboard, with a spotlight on new application fields, in the areas of print and finishing techniques.

For more information on the show, please visit www.ice-x.com/europe



