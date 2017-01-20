       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
2016 Record Breaking Year for Manufacturers with 212 Million Digital CAD Model Downloads from CADENAS

Software Provider for Digital Manufacturer Catalogs Increases Industrial Product Downloads by 42%

(PresseBox) - CADENAS has set a new record for digital CAD models downloaded from their enormous range of industrial manufacturing clients. 2016 saw more than 212,000,000 digital parts downloaded from CADENAS customers, representing a 42% increase over 2015. This continues the steep trajectory seen for more than two decades, and is a testament to the increasing value delivered to industrial manufacturers and their customers.
?The massive volume of product downloads we?re seeing year after year is a direct indicator of the increased demand from today?s industrial buyers,? says Jay Hopper, COO of CADENAS branch USA. ?Once considered a ?nice to have? for manufacturers has now become a necessity. Engineers specifying products for purchase expect manufacturers to provide on-demand, configurable CAD models which can be quickly downloaded in the native format of their choice,? says Hopper. ?Delivering an exceptional digital customer experience is now the de facto standard for marketing and selling industrial components.?
More than 700 manufacturers worldwide are using CADENAS digital catalog and its 3D CAD models download portals to deliver digital product models and interactive product configurators. The platform also publishes to additional formats including 3D PDF data sheets and native mobile apps for iOS and Android operating systems.
eCATALOGsolutions and its 3D CAD models download portals are strategic sales and marketing drivers for some of the world?s largest manufacturers, including 80/20, ABB, Eaton, Emerson, FESTO, Misumi, Parker Hannifin, Regal Beloit, Samtec, Toshiba and many more. By providing on-demand digital data to their users, manufacturers are streamlining the specification process and getting ?spec?d in? to projects at the earliest stages of the design process. Once specified into the project, the digital CAD model is carried through the design process within the bill-of-materials (BOM) and ultimately purchased from the supplier when the project goes into production.


CADENAS technology enables manufacturers to deliver digital CAD models in more than 100+ native and neutral formats, a detail that no other provider can match. CAD formats include: Autodesk AutoCAD®, Autodesk Inventor® and Revit®, SolidWorks®, Solid Edge®, PTC Wildfire® and CREO®, Siemens NX®, CATIA®, and more.



