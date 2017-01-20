In view of public concerns about safety of Airwheel intelligent self-balancing scooters, Airwheel developed the tow scooter helmets. However, Airwheel C6 came out of completely different purpose.
(firmenpresse) - Do you still remember the 2016 International Consumer Electronics Show where Airwheel made a big splash? Through this session of CES, Airwheel was put on the map internationally. Most importantly, Airwheel gained a widespread currency in the American market. It is the 2016 CES that Airwheel became a well-known scooter-maker in USA. Therefore, it is impossible to miss out on this session of 2017 CES. Of course, it did not. Now Airwheels booth is welcoming numerous visitors who long to witness its new products such as motorcycle helmet C6 and racing helmet C8. This time, Airwheel scooter helmets will be the highlight during the exhibition. It is easy to perceive some customers attentions are arrested by Airwheel C6 and C8, and even the drone F3. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/820882357209051137
Have interest and click the website to consult:
Unlike previous models of Airwheel scooter helmet C5, Airwheel smart helmets C6 differ in the scope of use. Airwheel C5 is designed for the scooter riders. In view of public concerns about safety of Airwheel intelligent self-balancing scooters, Airwheel developed the tow scooter helmets. However, Airwheel C6 came out of completely different purpose. It is designed for the motor rider. Although with on motor model in possession, Airwheel still thought it is necessary to push out one type of helmet for motor rider. It can pave the way for its future development of motor model. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/819783526006431744
The second model, racing helmet C8 is intended for the racing driver. Airwheel focus has gone through a sea change. It is increasingly concerned about the non-scooter sector. From the two models, we can see that Airwheel targets its products at the young. The young will be the main customer base of Airwheel. It is highly believed that a lot of racing players will be attracted by it. Therefore, it made a lot of promotion in advance.
