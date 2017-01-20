       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Industrial Market Outlook in Review: Transition of U.S. Power Industry in Full Swing, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- The ascendancy of the Trump Administration has given U.S. cause for hope, even as the transformation of the industry toward natural gas and renewables is in full swing, said Britt Burt, Industrial Info's Vice President of Global Power Industry Research, at Industrial Info's Industrial Market Outlook for 2017.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.

