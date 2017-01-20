Favorite Scar Removal Cream By SmoothRx Announces Future Plans

SmoothRx issued a statement stating the company will have a flash sale on their popular scar removal cream.

(firmenpresse) - The SmoothRx acne [scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/product-reviews/B00RSN5N8G) has quickly become a customer favorite on Amazon.com. Since the release of the product almost two years ago, over 160 customers have left a review of the scar removal cream. Today company spokesperson Ashely Royal announced that the company would hold a flash sale on their best-selling scar removal cream.



"We know that our scar removal cream is already a great value," said Royal. "For $19.95, our customers get a 4-ounce bottle of a high-quality cream that works. Competitors are regularly charging over $30 for similar products that are not as effective. To reward our customers, shortly we will have a flash sale on our scar removal cream. For a limited time, the price of the cream will be lowered to $17.95. We advise that customer watch our [Facebook page](https://www.facebook.com/SmoothRx-251895895170257) for more information."



The SmoothRx scar removal cream is made of the highest-quality, all-natural ingredients that include organic olive oil, mango butter, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, aloe, cocoa butter, and rosehip seed oil. These ingredients are all safe for sensitive skin and have a pleasant, natural smell. The cream has been used to help fade stretch marks spider veins and scars caused by burns, injury, surgery, or acne..



A verified purchaser wrote a five-star review on the Amazon.com listing for the scar removal cream which said "Unfortunately, I didn't think to do a before picture. This stuff is truly amazing!! I really didn't expect to find anything to help my scars ever after all the products I've gone through but this has worked amazingly! Every few days I see a MAJOR change!! Thanks so much!"



The SmoothRx acne scar removal cream is currently priced at $19.95 for a 4-ounce container. The flash sale will happen within the next 30 days. Any order over $49 wills ship for free.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





