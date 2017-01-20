AtmanCo Announces a Change on the Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- AtmanCo inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce today the nomination of Mr. Renaud Caron to the Board of Directors of AtmanCo.

Mr. Caron is Senior Vice-President, Strategic Development at CGI Group Inc. He has held various positions such as Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development; Senior Vice-President, Business Engineering; and Senior Vice-President and General Manager at CGI International.

Previous roles include Deputy Minister of Economic Development Canada for the Government of Canada and Delegate for Foreign Investments. Before that, for the Government of Quebec, he acted as Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Science and Technology, and Tourism, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of International Affairs, and Associate General Secretary for the Executive Council Office.

He holds a master's degree in Public Administration (Economics and Public Finance) from the University of Public Administration (ENAP), a branch of the Universite du Quebec network, as well as a bachelor's degree in Social Science from Universite Laval and a minor in Economics from Universite de Sherbrooke. He completes several training courses, notably from Harvard Business School (Executive Management Course - Leading Professional Service Firm).

As Administrator, Mr. Caron sits on several Boards of Directors: Federation des Chambres de Commerce du Quebec, Montreal International and ProAction International Inc. He has also served on Boards for organizations and private companies such as Business Development Bank of Canada, Societe generale de financement du Quebec, TechnoMontreal, Societe quebecoise des transports, Societe de developpement industriel du Quebec, Societe nationale de fiducie and Clemex Technologies Inc. He is also involved in various charity organizations such as the Montreal Cancer Institute.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Renaud Caron to our Board of Directors. Mr. Caron brings with him a vast and diversified experience as well as an extensive local and international network which could largely benefit AtmanCo" said Michel Guay, president and chief executive officer of and chairman of the Board of AtmanCo.

AtmanCo also announces that Mr. Normand Drouin has resigned from the Board of Directors of AtmanCo. His resignation is effective immediately. AtmanCo wants to thank Normand Drouin for all his devotion and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo is the publisher of a scientifically validated psychometric test. Through the or the application program interface (API), the results allow the companies to optimize the talents of their human capital by improving the recruiting and organizational development success rate. AtmanCo's solutions also enable impacting the major consumer market by easily integrating them with our partners' technological solutions. AtmanCo is also the owner of RNIS Telecommunications inc ('VoxTel') which owns the online dating site Quebec Rencontres as well as offering various interactive and billing wireless and landline telephone solutions.

Contacts:



AtmanCo Inc.

Michel Guay

Founder, president and CEO

514.935.5959 ext. 301







Simon Bedard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA

CFO

514.935.5959 ext. 304





More information:

http://www.atmanco.com/en/



PressRelease by

AtmanCo Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/20/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 518917

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AtmanCo Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease