Lightning Cable Coupon Code Announed By LeadBuddy

LeadBuddy announces coupon code for popular charge cables at Amazon

(firmenpresse) - iPowerBuddy is pleased to announce the release of a 25% off coupon code for their range of LeadBuddy lightning charge cables on Amazon using coupon code 2GHZP7YF . There are three different models of the popular lightning cables listed and LeadBuddy is sold exclusively on Amazon.

About LeadBuddy DUO

The highly rated LeadBuddy DUO is a 3 ft long, 2-in-1 Lightning charge cable with micro USB connectors. Its suitable for charging iPhone 5 ,6 and 7 series phones ,Samsung,Galaxy and all Android. These cables are of the highest quality metallic braid and Mylar foil shielding to reduce EM/RF interference .

About LeadBuddy PRO

The PRO model is a 3 ft long USB Flat Braided Cable made from Metallic braid and Mylar foil shielding to reduce EM/RF interference and is compatible with Mac and Windows ,Materials: TPE + aluminum shell

About LeadBuddy ELITE

The ELITE model is an 8-pin USB to Lightning Charging Cable, 3.3 Feet in length and again made from Metallic braid and Mylar foil shielding to reduce EM/RF interference .

LeadBuddy helps to solve the eternal problem of cables breaking and fraying at the ends due to its high quality nylon braid .Featuring A Tangle-free nylon cord with aluminum casing it has been tested to a 4000 + use lifespan which rates it among the best found on Amazon .All LeadBuddy models are designed for heavy duty use and have a 12 month warranty included . For more information and to redeem the 25% off coupon code visit the amazon products pages

https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Cable-iPhone-Charger-Braided/dp/B01CPSNXY4

https://www.amazon.com/iPhone-Charger-Cable-Lightning-Charge/dp/B01CRDTL20

https://www.amazon.com/LeadBuddy-Lightening-certified-Lightning-Supports/dp/B01CRMG0AC

About iPowerBuddy

iPowerBuddy offers premier products and electrical devices for both iPhone and Android devices on Amazon , including its top rated Portable Phone Charger called iPowerBuddy IPB101 , a modern selfie stick called StickItPro and the newly introduced series of charge cables called LeadBuddy.



For more information visit [iPowerBuddy.com](http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/)



WS Ltd
https://www.facebook.com/PortablePhoneCharger

WS Ltd
https://www.facebook.com/PortablePhoneCharger
+1-631-351-1548
748 Park Ave
Huntington NY
United States



Date: 01/20/2017 - 16:00
