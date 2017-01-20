FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- (TSX: FDY)(TSX: FDY.A)(TSX: FUD)(TSX: FUD.A)(TSX: FDE)(TSX: FDE.A)(TSX: FSL)(TSX: FSL.A)(TSX: EUR)(TSX: EUR.A)(TSX: FSD)(TSX: FSD.A)(TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A)(TSX: FTB)
FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending January 31, 2017.
The cash distributions are payable on February 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on January 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of January 27, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
