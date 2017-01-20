Additional Data Analyses From Phase IIb Trial of MIN-101 in Schizophrenia Underscore Benefit in Multiple Measurements of Cognitive Function

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the

development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today

announced the results of additional data analyses related to cognitive function

from its 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb

clinical trial of MIN-101 as monotherapy in patients with negative symptoms of

schizophrenia. Data from this trial were reported in May 2016, and data from the

24-week open-label extension period of this trial were reported in October 2016.



"Cognitive impairment is a core feature of schizophrenia, affects up to 75

percent of the patient population and is a predictor of poor quality of life and

functional status in patients with this disease," said Dr. Remy Luthringer,

president and chief executive officer of Minerva. "We have recently completed

additional analyses from our Phase IIb trial with MIN-101 that show significant

improvements in several sub-tests of cognitive functioning, including motor

tests and verbal fluency in patients with schizophrenia. Deficits in these

capabilities are associated with poor interpersonal and real-world functioning

for these patients. We believe these latest findings hold promise for further

clinical research in the improvement of cognitive function and drug development

in schizophrenia."



Cognitive function in this trial was evaluated using the Brief Assessment of

Cognition in Schizophrenia (BACS) scale. This scale was developed specifically

to assess cognitive impairment in patients with schizophrenia. Key data

findings include the following:







P-value Effect size



32mg 64mg 32mg 64mg



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

- Motor Function: Token Motor Task 0.0306 0.0493 0.42 0.38 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

- Motor Function: Symbol Coding Task 0.6310 0.0781 0.09 0.33 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

- Verbal Fluency: Semantic Fluency 0.0299 0.1838 0.42 0.25 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

- Verbal Fluency: Letter Fluency 0.0328 0.0878 0.41 0.32 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

- Total Verbal Fluency 0.0076 0.0554 0.51 0.36 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

- Verbal Memory 0.1544 0.3158 0.27 0.19 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

- Executive Function: Tower of London 0.3988 0.1952 0.16 0.25 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

BACS cognition assessment (Composite T |

Score) 0.2737 0.8253 0.21 -0.04 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+





Top line results previously announced from the double-blind, placebo-controlled

12-week core phase of the Phase IIb trial with MIN-101 showed that it met its

primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in negative symptoms

as measured by the PANSS pentagonal structure model (PSM) and also showed

statistically significant benefit in multiple secondary endpoints that included

general psychopathology. Data from the extension phase of this trial showed

continuous improvement in negative symptoms over a nine month period.



About MIN-101



MIN-101 is a drug candidate with equipotent affinities for sigma 2 and 5-

hydroxytryptamine-2A (5-HT(2A)) and lower affinity at alpha1-adrenergic

receptors. MIN-101 has no direct dopaminergic post-synaptic blocking effects,

known to be involved in some side effects like extrapyramidal symptoms,

sedation, prolactin increases and weight gain.



About Schizophrenia



As described by the National Institute of Mental Health, schizophrenia is a

chronic and severe disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels and

acts(1). In 2015 approximately 3.2 million people suffered from schizophrenia

in the U.S., Japan and the five major European markets. Schizophrenic patients

suffer from positive, negative and cognitive symptoms. Negative symptoms are

disruptions to normal emotions and behaviors that may signal social withdrawal.

Patients may be socially inhibited, lack the ability to begin and sustain

planned activities, or speak little even when forced to interact. Negative

symptoms account for a substantial portion of the morbidity associated with

schizophrenia(2). They persist chronically throughout an individual patient's

lifetime and increase with severity over time. Similar to negative symptoms,

cognitive symptoms may be difficult to recognize and often are detected only

when specific testing is performed. Cognitive symptoms include: poor "executive

functioning," or the ability to understand information and use it to make

decisions; trouble focusing or paying attention; problems with "working memory,"

or the ability to use information immediately after learning it. Poor cognition

is related to worse employment and social outcomes for patients with

schizophrenia.



(1) https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/schizophrenia-booklet-

12-2015/index.shtml



(2) Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition,

American Psychiatric Association.



About Minerva Neurosciences



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to

treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in

clinical development for schizophrenia; MIN-117, in clinical development for

major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), in clinical development

for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson's

disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the

symbol "NERV." For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.



Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the

safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,

as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical

facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release,

and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include

statements herein with respect to the timing and results of future clinical

milestones with MIN-101; the clinical and therapeutic potential of MIN-101; our

ability to successfully develop and commercialize MIN-101; and management's

ability to successfully achieve its goals. These forward-looking statements are

based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results

due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, whether MIN-101 will

advance further in the clinical trials process and whether and when, if at all,

they will receive final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or

equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indications; whether the

results of future clinical trials of MIN-101, if any, will be consistent with

the results of past clinical trials; whether MIN-101 will be successfully

marketed if approved; whether our therapeutic product discovery and development

efforts with MIN-101 will be successful; our ability to achieve the results

contemplated by our co-development agreements; management's ability to

successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund

our operations on terms acceptable to us; and general economic conditions.

These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the

caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter

ended September 30, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission on November 3, 2016. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted

on our website at www.minervaneurosciences.com. The forward-looking statements

in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date

hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements,

except as required by law.



Contact:

William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(617) 600-7376









