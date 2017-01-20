ADVA Optical Networking's Ensemble Connector Wins TMC's NFV Product of the Year Award

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Award
Trumbull, Connecticut, USA. January 20, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced
today that its Ensemble Connector has won TMC's 2016 NFV Product of the Year
Award. Presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the accolade recognized
the real-world value of Ensemble Connector, the industry's only open, software-
based hosting platform for virtual network functions (VNFs). Part of the ADVA
Ensemble product suite, Ensemble Connector enables communication service
providers (CSPs) to avoid vendor lock-in and deploy best-in-class software for
VNFs. Unlike other fledgling technologies, ADVA Optical Networking's network
functions virtualization (NFV) solutions have already been successfully deployed
in a number of CSP networks.
"Recognizing leaders advancing NFV, TMC is proud to announce ADVA Optical
Networking as a recipient of the 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award," said Rich
Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "NFV promises to deliver new levels of flexibility,
efficiency and agility to service providers. It enables them to react more
rapidly to market trends, more effectively meet user demands, and more
efficiently deliver new services and applications that will drive new revenue
streams. With its high-performance virtualization platform, ADVA Optical
Networking has demonstrated innovation in this rapidly evolving industry. It is
our pleasure to honor the ADVA Ensemble Division for their inspiring work."
The Ensemble Connector ensures CSPs are no longer tied to a specific vendor. The
technology runs on any 1 or 10 Gigabit Ethernet Intel x86-based commercial off-
the-shelf platform and, with many deployment options, offers an unprecedented
level of control. Ensemble Connector gives CSPs the opportunity to leverage
virtualization, automation and orchestration as tools to create, activate and
assure dynamic new services. It provides a low-risk NFV platform that delivers
multi-Gbit/s performance, while providing low-latency zero-packet-loss data
paths. What's more, CSPs can determine whether to place Ensemble Connector at
customer premises, at the metro edge, in central offices or cloud data centers -
wherever it will be most efficient and best meet customer needs.
"Winning this award for Ensemble Connector is a real honor. It highlights the
creativity, focus and tremendous drive of everyone in our virtualization
solutions division. What's more, it underlines how much our open, software-based
NFV strategy continues to resonate with the industry," said Prayson Pate, CTO,
Ensemble Division, ADVA Optical Networking. "This award recognizes our proven
ability to transform the way carrier-class services are delivered across
existing physical and new virtual network systems. With operators like Masergy
and DartPoints already utilizing our Ensemble products to provide agile, cost-
efficient services, we're showing the world that our technology delivers the
promise of NFV today. This trend will continue to grow in 2017, with Ensemble
Connector helping more businesses harness the power of automation and
virtualization."
Watch this video for more information on the Ensemble Connector:
https://youtu.be/pCmZV7mxDRc.
https://youtu.be/pCmZV7mxDRc.
