ADVA Optical Networking SE

ADVA Optical Networking's Ensemble Connector Wins TMC's NFV Product of the Year

Award

Software-Based Virtualization Platform Honored in INTERNET TELEPHONY Awards for

Openness and Simplicity



Trumbull, Connecticut, USA. January 20, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced

today that its Ensemble Connector has won TMC's 2016 NFV Product of the Year

Award. Presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the accolade recognized

the real-world value of Ensemble Connector, the industry's only open, software-

based hosting platform for virtual network functions (VNFs). Part of the ADVA

Ensemble product suite, Ensemble Connector enables communication service

providers (CSPs) to avoid vendor lock-in and deploy best-in-class software for

VNFs. Unlike other fledgling technologies, ADVA Optical Networking's network

functions virtualization (NFV) solutions have already been successfully deployed

in a number of CSP networks.



"Recognizing leaders advancing NFV, TMC is proud to announce ADVA Optical

Networking as a recipient of the 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award," said Rich

Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "NFV promises to deliver new levels of flexibility,

efficiency and agility to service providers. It enables them to react more

rapidly to market trends, more effectively meet user demands, and more

efficiently deliver new services and applications that will drive new revenue

streams. With its high-performance virtualization platform, ADVA Optical

Networking has demonstrated innovation in this rapidly evolving industry. It is

our pleasure to honor the ADVA Ensemble Division for their inspiring work."



The Ensemble Connector ensures CSPs are no longer tied to a specific vendor. The



technology runs on any 1 or 10 Gigabit Ethernet Intel x86-based commercial off-

the-shelf platform and, with many deployment options, offers an unprecedented

level of control. Ensemble Connector gives CSPs the opportunity to leverage

virtualization, automation and orchestration as tools to create, activate and

assure dynamic new services. It provides a low-risk NFV platform that delivers

multi-Gbit/s performance, while providing low-latency zero-packet-loss data

paths. What's more, CSPs can determine whether to place Ensemble Connector at

customer premises, at the metro edge, in central offices or cloud data centers -

wherever it will be most efficient and best meet customer needs.



"Winning this award for Ensemble Connector is a real honor. It highlights the

creativity, focus and tremendous drive of everyone in our virtualization

solutions division. What's more, it underlines how much our open, software-based

NFV strategy continues to resonate with the industry," said Prayson Pate, CTO,

Ensemble Division, ADVA Optical Networking. "This award recognizes our proven

ability to transform the way carrier-class services are delivered across

existing physical and new virtual network systems. With operators like Masergy

and DartPoints already utilizing our Ensemble products to provide agile, cost-

efficient services, we're showing the world that our technology delivers the

promise of NFV today. This trend will continue to grow in 2017, with Ensemble

Connector helping more businesses harness the power of automation and

virtualization."



Watch this video for more information on the Ensemble Connector:

https://youtu.be/pCmZV7mxDRc.



# # #



About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help

our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered

networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware

and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business

opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers

to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and

for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and

sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us

at: www.advaoptical.com.



Published By:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com



For Press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com



For Investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com







More information:

http://www.advaoptical.com



Date: 01/20/2017 - 14:00

