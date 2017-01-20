mydays and bookingkit join forces: premium partnership enables optimized booking and management of leisure and recreational activities

Europe's leading online leisure and recreation provider, mydays and the booking and management specialist bookingkit will synchronize their efforts in the future. Through the agreed premium partnership, all mydays event partners are given the opportunity to link the bookingkit software directly to their mydays account, thus benefiting from simplified booking and administration processes. With this step, mydays will meet the increasing demand for automated digital offers and booking management in the leisure and recreation industries. In the future, bookingkit customers will be able to use mydays to broaden their range of options.

(firmenpresse) - Europe's leading online leisure and recreation provider, mydays and the booking and management specialist bookingkit will synchronize their efforts in the future. Through the agreed premium partnership, all mydays event partners are given the opportunity to link the bookingkit software directly to their mydays account, thus benefiting from simplified booking and administration processes. With this step, mydays will meet the increasing demand for automated digital offers and booking management in the leisure and recreation industries. In the future, bookingkit customers will be able to use mydays to broaden their range of options.



For those marketed to by mydays, the premium partnership of the two German industry leaders means immense reduction in administrative costs. Given that central processing of bookings, cancellations, or administrative procedures will be possible in the future, mydays customers will also benefit from further improved bookings.



"Nothing is more important to us than the quality of our services. By giving our clients the opportunity to weigh the bookingkit offer, we help them concentrate on their experiences, which in turn helps us maintain the high quality of our product" said Dr. Fabian Stich, CEO of mydays. He went on to say "We live in a digital age in which manual list management is simply out of date. In the future, our clientele will be able to benefit from increased capacity utilization and an automated scheduling organization."



"The market for the leisure and recreation industries is changing massively. Even for smaller providers in the future: Those not bookable online, dont exist. We are committed to bringing as many attractive offers as possible into the digital age, thus sustaining the diversity of this market, "said bookingkit CEO and founder Lukas CC Hempel. He then said "the premium partnership with Europe's leading online leisure and recreation provider combined with all existing bookingkit customers will accomplish just that."





By working with mydays, bookingkit customers will be able to reach additional 25 million annual users on request. With a presence on the marketing platform, the service providers will gain significantly more presence and reach millions of new user groups through the organized application of various marketing tools such as social media marketing, search engine optimization or TV advertising.







More information:

http://www.bookingkit.de



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About mydays



Anticipation, excitement, joy - this is gifting with mydays. As an expert for extraordinary gifts with a deep message, Europe's leading online provider is revolutionizing the culture of gift giving. With more than 14,000 unforgettable experiences at 20,000 locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Europe's leading online provider provides special moments with a guarantee to make memories. The 100% subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, based in Munich, employs 135 people.



Visit mydays at:

https://www.facebook.com/mydays

https://instagram.com/mydays.de/

http://pinterest.com/mydaysde/

https://www.youtube.com/user/mydays





About bookingkit



bookingkit is the German industry leader in the field of booking and management software for leisure and recreation providers. The company enables the providers of the leisure and recreation sectors to easily digitize their business operations. The software developed by bookingkit allows a high degree of automation in the administration of quite different offers and can be integrated as an immediate solution into the website of the providers. Thus, bookingkit supports its customers in a unique way in the sale, marketing, and handling of their offers as well as in the management of their company.



At the same time, bookingkit functions as a channel manager and technology platform as well, offering (online) travel agencies and marketplaces the ability to access the digitized inventory, thus allowing them to book leisure activities automatically in real time. bookingkit, with its headquarters Berlin, was founded in 2014 by Christoph Kruse and Lukas C. C. Hempel.



Find more information at: www.bookingkit.de/presse





PressRelease by

bookingkit

PressContact / Agency:

bookingkit

André Hoffmann

presse(at)bookingkit.de

+49 341 3338-118

+49 176 20010940



Date: 01/20/2017 - 16:53

Language: English

News-ID 518938

Character count: 3111

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: bookingkit

Ansprechpartner: Andre Hoffmann

Stadt: Berlin

Telefon: +493413338118



Meldungsart: Kooperation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 20.01.2017



Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease