BITZER publishes an update for its BEST service tool

The world?s leading independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors is updating its service software

(PresseBox) - The compressor specialist BITZER is presenting the latest update to its electronics service tool (BEST software). Refrigeration and service engineers can quickly and easily operate all BITZER IQ products from their PC using the BEST software.

The BEST software provides users with a complete overview of the operating status of BITZER compressors and condensing units, showing their configuration and permitting troubleshooting. BEST makes service engineers? work much easier, as they can use it to quickly and reliably set device parameters, analyse errors, view data logs and update firmware, for example.

At the end of last year, BITZER updated the tool which is used to commission, monitor and service compressors and their electronic components to version 2.7, adding important innovations. Amongst other options, it allows the compressor?s current operation as well as historical data logs to be shown graphically. In addition to this, the units can now be switched to the American and imperial system of measurements. With Chinese and Finnish, the number of available languages has now been extended to eight.

Larger selection of refrigerants and compressors

In the new version 2.7, additional refrigerants can now be selected for BITZER components ? for example, R450A, R513A, R1234yf and R1234ze in connection with CS compact screw compressors and with the protection device SE-i1 or R513A and R1234yf for the configuration of frequency-controlled CSV compact screw compressors. The update also includes the compressors CSVH26-200MY-40M, CSVW37-240Y-40A and CSVW38-290Y-40A from the same series. For the CM-RC-01 operating module in combination with ECOLINE reciprocating compressors, the refrigerants R1234yf and R1234ze have been added. For the condensing units of the ECOSTAR series, the help text for the list of alarms has also been optimised.

If an earlier version of the BEST software has already been installed on the PC, then it is quite easy to update it via the software?s automatic update function. If a new version is available, this will be shown in the lower right corner of the open software. Otherwise, the update can be downloaded directly from the BITZER home page, where there is also a video explaining the BEST software:



https://www.bitzer.de/...

The BITZER Group is the world?s largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors. With its distributors and manufacturing sites for reciprocating, screw and scroll compressors as well as pressure vessels, BITZER is represented all over the globe. In 2015, 3,400 employees generated sales of ?686 million.





Company information / Profile:

