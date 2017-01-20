General Electric Company: Doc re. GE files Form 8-K
(firmenpresse) - PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) (EURONEXT PARIS: GNE)
Company General Electric Company ISIN US3696041033 Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K
January 20, 2017
On January 20, 2017, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at . It is also available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's website at .
