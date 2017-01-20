       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
A change in management at BITZER Benelux

(PresseBox) - Ruud van Dissel, longtime Sales Manager at BITZER, took over management of BITZER Benelux on 6 October 2016. He succeeds Ronald Bekker.
Ruud van Dissel has been with BITZER since 2007, first as Sales Engineer and Sales Manager, now as Managing Director of the corporate site in Hasselt, Belgium. The Marine Engineer can draw upon many years of experience in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry including from before his time at the compressor specialist. As Managing Director, he will benefit from his team?s market knowledge to secure BITZER Benelux further competitive advantages and the key role in energy solutions. To be in close contact with clients, he plans on offering training sessions in the BITZER Benelux training centre as well as at the customers? premises.
Before October 2016, Ronald Bekker had been Managing Director of BITZER Benelux BVBA. He left the company by mutual agreement. Ruud van Dissel took over his responsibilities.
The BITZER Group is the world?s largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors with sales companies and production sites for reciprocating, screw, and scroll compressors as well as pressure vessels all over the globe. In 2015, 3,400 employees generated sales of ?686 million.



Company information / Profile:

