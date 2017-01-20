Travel Walking Gear Tactical Rush Backpack Packing Organizer Bag Site Launched

A new travel gear and equipment site has launched offering a range of high quality backpacks and travel items. Called TravoGear, it provides bags, packing organizers, and a collection of other useful items for travelers.

(firmenpresse) - A new travel gear website has launched allowing adventure seekers, walkers and travelers the chance to buy a range of gear to help them out on their travels, including backpacks, passport covers, and toiletry bags. Other items available for purchase include duffle bags, travel wallets, and packing organizers, with full details available on every itemfor interested parties wanting to find out more.



Items available for purchase on the TravoGear website are divided into categories to help make them easier to find when people visit the site to buy traveling bags and walking equipment. Each category can be found by clicking on the drop down menu at the top of the page, with further details available upon clicking on the items.



Some of the most popular items on the site are the large range of backpacks available for walkers, trekkers and travelers looking to find high quality bags to keep their personal items in when they're out and about.



Bags include the Tactical Rush 24 Back Pack, which has a closed-cell foam back and padded hydration pocket with two zippered pull tabs. It is sized for a 24 hour mission, with additional attachment points on both sides for extra carry room.



Hunting backpacks, adventure backpacks and deluxe word packs are also available. These items are durable, often water repellent, and come with space to carry large items like laptops, so they can be kept safe while walking.



Packing organizers come in a range of styles and covers, and offer the chance to compartmentalize items so they are easier to find when packed. The packing cubes have double stitching to create a strong reinforced lid that can hold in clothes, and prevent the material losing its shape. There is also a laundry bag included to help separate dirty clothes at the end of a trip.



