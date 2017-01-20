Communities in east-central Alberta receive over $500,000 in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation

Western Economic Diversification Canada's 150 Community Infrastructure Program invests in five projects that celebrate our communities

(firmenpresse) - STETTLER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

The communities of Stettler, Consort, Killam, Heisler, and Coronation will receive a total of $549,705 through the Government of Canada's to help communities modernize local recreation facilities and community infrastructure.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"A healthy, strong and thriving community depends on sporting facilities, community recreation centres and outdoor spaces to encourage individuals to stay active. Renovations to these facilities will achieve this goal, and will help to foster an energized community."

- Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

"The announcement of today's Canada 150 initiatives affirms the outstanding partnerships that strengthen the bonds of communities both local and national, and helps ensure that genuine community infrastructure needs are thoughtfully supported and sustainable, here to be enjoyed by all residents for many years to come."

- His Worship Dick Richards, Mayor of the Town of Stettler.

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in east-central Alberta's community infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). WD is responsible for administering the program in the West.

CIP 150 supports projects seeking to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure. Priority was given to projects that upgrade recreational facilities, advance a clean growth economy, and have a positive impact on Indigenous communities and peoples.

A Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $549,705 was announced today for work on five recreational and cultural projects in east central Alberta.

Backgrounder:

