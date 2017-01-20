Discover Adventure and Adrenaline in Morzine

Uncover the summer secret of Morzine: adrenaline pumping summer activiites from mountaineering to parapenting.
(firmenpresse) - Morzine is the perfect destination for year round fun! Renowned for its fabulous skiing opportunities and dont get me wrong, they are great theres more than meets the eye in this French village. Amongst its abundance of perfect winter activities, summers in Morzine have an adrenaline pumped heartbeat, too. Swap your winter kit for summer gear and book a vacation here for an unmissable chance to experience amazing adventure in the mountains.
Mountaineering
Mountaineering is a great winter activity, especially in Morzines generous snow! But trekking the mountains in summer is a great adventure, too. Scale the mountains without experiencing any concerns about slippery slopes, cold fingers or crossing glaciers.
Rock Climbing
The Alps are an exciting playground where you can experience unforgettable adventure. Rock climbing in this environment will provide you with challenging routes and incredible scenery. Your instructor will guide you through some exciting areas while teaching you invaluable techniques for conquering the terrain. Youll learn everything from safety techniques and alpine rope work, to navigation skills and glacier travel. Throw yourself into the Alps to experience a new kind of rock climbing.
Parapenting
Now, the activity youve been waiting for paragliding! Otherwise known as Parapenting amongst the French. Soar through the skies in this crazy and fun adventure. Youll be gliding over the village before you know it: helmet on, strapped in tight, with a Go Pro to record it all. Impress your friends and family back home with the footage from this moment! Learn how to fly the safe way; parapenting involves being strapped to an instructor before running off a hill (literally) and floating through the sky. Your instructor will manoeuvre the parachute while you soak in the amazing views. Companies that offer safe and unforgettable parapenting include Morzine Parapente, Aireole Parapenting, and Aero-Bi Parapenting.
How to Get There
Now that you know of all the insane adventures waiting for you in Morzine, were sure youll be booking your flights in no time! Flying from London to Geneva is hassle free with British Airways, easyJet or Swiss Air. For as little as £62, you can reach your destination in a short 1 hour and 35 minutes.
Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable transfer from Geneva to Morzine, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.
