Discover Adventure and Adrenaline in Morzine

Uncover the summer secret of Morzine: adrenaline pumping summer activiites from mountaineering to parapenting.

(firmenpresse) - Morzine is the perfect destination for year round fun! Renowned for its fabulous skiing opportunities  and dont get me wrong, they are great  theres more than meets the eye in this French village. Amongst its abundance of perfect winter activities, summers in Morzine have an adrenaline pumped heartbeat, too. Swap your winter kit for summer gear and book a vacation here for an unmissable chance to experience amazing adventure in the mountains.



Mountaineering



Mountaineering is a great winter activity, especially in Morzines generous snow! But trekking the mountains in summer is a great adventure, too. Scale the mountains without experiencing any concerns about slippery slopes, cold fingers or crossing glaciers.



Rock Climbing



The Alps are an exciting playground where you can experience unforgettable adventure. Rock climbing in this environment will provide you with challenging routes and incredible scenery. Your instructor will guide you through some exciting areas while teaching you invaluable techniques for conquering the terrain. Youll learn everything from safety techniques and alpine rope work, to navigation skills and glacier travel. Throw yourself into the Alps to experience a new kind of rock climbing.



Parapenting



Now, the activity youve been waiting for  paragliding! Otherwise known as Parapenting amongst the French. Soar through the skies in this crazy and fun adventure. Youll be gliding over the village before you know it: helmet on, strapped in tight, with a Go Pro to record it all. Impress your friends and family back home with the footage from this moment! Learn how to fly the safe way; parapenting involves being strapped to an instructor before running off a hill (literally) and floating through the sky. Your instructor will manoeuvre the parachute while you soak in the amazing views. Companies that offer safe and unforgettable parapenting include Morzine Parapente, Aireole Parapenting, and Aero-Bi Parapenting.





How to Get There



Now that you know of all the insane adventures waiting for you in Morzine, were sure youll be booking your flights in no time! Flying from London to Geneva is hassle free with British Airways, easyJet or Swiss Air. For as little as £62, you can reach your destination in a short 1 hour and 35 minutes.



About Shuttle Direct



Pre-book an airport taxi with Shuttle Direct; your driver will be there when you arrive so all you need to do is show up, sit back and relax while you are driven to your destination. A transfer from Geneva to Morzine only takes 1 hour and 15 minutes with Shuttle Direct, the leading provider of airport transfers across North Africa and Europe. With years of experience, this friendly and attentive service will make sure the beginning of your adventure runs like clockwork!





Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable transfer from Geneva to Morzine, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

Shuttle Direct

