Les Gets: The King of Family Ski Resorts

While it's simple to get from Geneva to Les Gets, in the Portes du Soleil, there are plenty of other reasons it's renowned as the king of family ski resorts!

(firmenpresse) - If youre planning a family ski holiday, Les Gets is one resort that should be high on your radar. This popular resort is perfect for families and its cosy village ambience, stunning scenery and genuine affordability gets the thumbs up all round.



Hooray for Les Gets!



Highly accessible even for a weekend break, it's just a short distance from Geneva to Les Gets  meaning youngsters won't have time to get restless on the transfer. You can fly out of the UK in the morning and feasibly be skiing before lunch!



Part of the extensive Portes du Soleil ski area, the resort has access to a superb range of beginner and intermediate slopes. Oh, and right there in the rhyming sub heading is a ready made tip for remembering the pronunciation  you're welcome!



Superb Child Friendly Skiing



It doesn't matter whether your kids are absolute novices or confident intermediates, the skiing here is superb.



For beginners: Les Mappys is in a quiet area (no crazy downhillers here) and parents can even stand on the sidelines to offer extra encouragement. It consists of four nursery slopes with two magic carpets, a rope tow and a snow cable to give newbies a great all-round experience.



Mauve Piste is a fantastic place for new skiers to not only master the basic techniques, but also learn all about the local flora and fauna. As they ski they'll pass fun, informational signs along the way. (Tip: This is actually a lot of fun even for older kids and adults!)



For older children: Intermediates are well catered for, with a host of blue runs coming into the resort as well as some excellent tree-lined red runs a little higher up.



The Boarder Cross: on the slopes of Chavannes, is popular with confident kids looking to extend their snowboard skills. Young daredevils can strap on a board and pit themselves against their peers in a fast and furious downhill race to the bottom.



At the Les Gets Snowpark it's a freestyler's free-for-all and the kicks, rails, walls and modules are designed to challenge at every twist and turn. It's as much fun as any young adrenaline seeker can handle, so get them to strap on the Go-Pro and go get 'em!





Speaking of digital proof, if you're looking to make some magic family memories, the Videopark allows your kids' ski techniques to be captured in a movie! All they need do is hit the button at the top of the slalom run and the multiple cameras do the rest. Everyone's a ski star in the making



Off Piste Fun



There's plenty of fun to be had off the slopes as well and a firm favourite with youngsters is the mini-train that runs around the resort. Ostensibly it operates to ferry skiers between lift stations, but it's also a fantastic way for children to get the lay of the land.



The Mechanical Music Museum is a quirky place to while away an afternoon, with five themed rooms covering music history and instruments through the ages. It's fun, interactive and there's something for every age.



Grand Cry is a Native American Indian-themed village, with competitions, storytelling, games, music, treasure hunts and activities for younger children. The village includes both indoor and outdoor action, with decorated ski runs, log cabins and totem poles to set the scene.



How to Get There



If it sounds like your kind of resort, the next best thing is just how easy it is to get your family there. From the UK, no matter where you're flying from you'll never be much more than a couple of hours flight time from Geneva. Once you land, getting your kids and luggage from Geneva to Les Gets is the final part of the equation, and that too is a cinch, at about 1-1.5 hours by road.



The most convenient way of transferring from Geneva to Les Gets is on a Shuttle Direct service, which will meet you at the airport and deliver you right to the door of your accommodation. If you're bringing your own ski equipment, Shuttle Direct will carry it for free as long as you advise at the time of your booking.



Like we said  "hooray for Les Gets!"





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for affordable ski transfers from Geneva to Les Gets, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 01/20/2017 - 18:51

Language: English

News-ID 518957

Character count: 4442

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: Alicante



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease